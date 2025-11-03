Trump's nuclear system tests will not include explosions, US energy secretary clarifies Trump recently ordered new nuclear system tests, but officials have now confirmed they will not involve nuclear explosions. The confusion began with Trump’s social media post.

New Delhi:

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday that new US nuclear weapons system tests ordered by President Donald Trump will not include nuclear explosions. “These are system tests, not nuclear explosions,” Wright said on Fox News Sunday Briefing. “We call them noncritical explosions.” He explained that the tests will check the non-nuclear parts of the weapons to make sure they work correctly but will not cause any nuclear blast.

Trump’s social media post sparks confusion

Uncertainty began after Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying he had instructed the “Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis.” This message led many to believe the US might restart full nuclear explosion tests, which have been banned since 1992.

While traveling back to Washington, Trump did not give a clear answer when asked whether he meant actual nuclear detonations. “You’ll find out very soon,” he told reporters on Air Force One.

Nuclear testing ban since 1992

The United States has not carried out a nuclear detonation test since 1992. Although the US signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, it has never ratified it. Still, the US and other nuclear powers have respected the global testing ban except for North Korea, which has conducted tests this century.

Russia’s reaction

Trump’s remarks came soon after Russia announced it had tested new nuclear-capable weapons, including an underwater drone and a nuclear-powered cruise missile. Moscow responded by clarifying it has not tested nuclear explosions and respects the global ban. However, the Kremlin warned that if the US resumes nuclear tests, Russia will do the same, raising fears of renewed Cold War-style tensions.