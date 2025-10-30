Trump orders 'immediate' testing of nuclear weapons ahead of meeting Xi Jinping US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will begin testing its nuclear weapons immediately. He said the decision was made in response to nuclear tests by Russia and China.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had directed the Department of War to begin testing the country’s nuclear weapons “immediately.” He explained that the move came as a direct response to nuclear tests recently carried out by other nations, mainly Russia and China.

“The United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country,” Trump wrote on X. “This was achieved through a full update and renovation during my first term. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I hated to do it but had no choice.”

Response to Russia and China’s nuclear programs

Trump said the US would test its weapons “on an equal basis” with its rivals. “Because of other countries’ testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons. That process will begin immediately,” he added. The announcement follows reports that Russia recently tested two powerful nuclear-capable weapons the 9M730 Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone. Both are designed to carry nuclear warheads and travel long distances.

Announcement ahead of meet with Xi Jinping

The announcement comes shortly before Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting in South Korea. The summit comes at a tense time, as the world’s two biggest economies are already locked in a trade war that has shaken global markets.

Tensions have grown in recent weeks after the United States expanded export restrictions and China tightened controls on rare earth exports. In response, Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on Chinese goods starting November 1.

Despite the disputes, officials from both sides said progress was made during the latest trade talks in Malaysia over the weekend. The two countries agreed on a basic framework for a trade deal, paving the way for the leaders to meet during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in South Korea.

Trump comes down heavily on Putin’s actions

Trump called Russia’s tests “inappropriate” and urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to focus on ending the war in Ukraine. “I don’t think it’s appropriate for Putin to be saying such things,” Trump said. “He should end the war a war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year.”

The decision comes at a time when global concern over nuclear weapons is growing. Russia has withdrawn from several arms control agreements, while China is rapidly building up its nuclear forces. Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the successful test of the Poseidon nuclear-powered torpedo.