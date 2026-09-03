The Traitors 2 gets two winners; Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana lift the trophy

The Traitors India Season 2 has come to an end after a dramatic journey. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show held its grand finale on September 3, with Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana emerging as the winners. They have also received a cash prize of Rs 66 lakh, which will be divided between them.

The reality competition hooked viewers with its shifting alliances and unexpected eliminations. With only six contestants left in the game, the final stage of the competition came down to one last race for the coveted title.

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana win The Traitors 2

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana have emerged as the winners of Karan Johar's The Traitors Season 2. Notably, Shalini Passy, Sahil Salathia, Rida Tharana, and Krystle D'Souza were in the last four.

When and where to watch The Traitors 2 Finale

The tenth and final episode of The Traitors India Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on September 3, 2026, at 8 PM. The finale resolved many of the season's biggest mysteries as the remaining players worked to identify the Traitors before facing elimination.

What happened in the recent episodes of The Traitors 2

The game changed after Shubman Gill's sister, Shahneel Gill, was exposed as a Traitor and eliminated. She was the third Traitor to be banished, after Harman Singha and Aaditya Kulshreshth, also known as Kullu.

After Shahneel's elimination, Krystle D'Souza got a chance to recruit someone into the Traitors' camp. She chose Rida Tharana, who accepted the offer. Mallika Sherawat, Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi and Sahil Salathia were among those left in the game.

Shweta Tiwari was also eliminated recently, while Rhea Chakraborty was eliminated after the Circle of Shaq challenge.

The Traitors Season 2: Premiere date and contestants

For the unversed, The Traitors Season 2, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, premiered on August 13 on Prime Video, with new episodes arriving every Thursday until September 3. Several notable personalities include Shalini Passi, Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat, Harman Singha, private detective Tanya Puri, stand-up comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth, aka Kullu, Shweta Tiwari, Krystle D'Souza, and Parul Gulati, who appeared as contestants in the show.

The Traitors Season 2 contestants list also features MasterChef Ranveer Brar, Shahneel Gill, Dalip Tahil, magician Karan Singh Magic, actress Soundous Moufakir, Saahil Salathia, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, and digital creators Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra and Prish.

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