Trump on Russia-Ukraine War: 'Putin and Zelenskyy are like oil and vinegar' Trump remarked that while he would rather avoid direct involvement in negotiations, he believes Putin and Zelenskyy should attempt to resolve their differences through dialogue.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump once again weighed in on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, describing the strained ties between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as being "like oil and vinegar." He noted that the two leaders do not get along for obvious reasons, yet hinted that a potential meeting between them could help explore solutions.

Trump remarked that while he would rather avoid direct involvement in negotiations, he believes Putin and Zelenskyy should attempt to resolve their differences through dialogue. "I would rather not... I would rather have them have a meeting and see how they can do," Trump said, suggesting that such talks might ease tensions even as the war rages on.

Heavy weekly losses in the conflict

Highlighting the toll of the war, Trump claimed that both sides are suffering significant casualties with an estimated 7,000 people, mostly soldiers, losing their lives each week. He condemned the fighting as "very stupid" and stressed the urgent need to stop the bloodshed.

Most difficult conflict I have seen: Trump

Trump, who boasted of stopping seven wars during his presidency, said he had expected the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be moderately difficult to address. However, he admitted that it has turned out to be the toughest conflict he has encountered, surpassing his initial assessment.

Trump's quest to mediate between Putin and Zelenskyy

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said he has begun arrangements for a face-to-face meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss a pathway to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The President made the announcement shortly after speaking by phone with Putin on Monday as he hosted Zelenskyy and top European leaders to discuss his push to end the brutal war. The talks came amid a significant measure of trepidation on the continent that Trump is pressing Ukraine to make concessions that will only further embolden Putin.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ