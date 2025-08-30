'Trump is dead' trend sweeps X amid health rumours, netizens claim US president is missing US President Donald Trump has no public events planned for the weekend, sparking speculation about his whereabouts. X blew up speculations, and only hours later, 'Trump is dead' started trending on X.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) for the past few days, not for tariffs, political moves or his trademark remarks, but because of the viral phrase "Trump is dead". The trend has left users speculating whether it stems from health concerns or recent comments by Vice President JD Vance and The Simpsons creator Matt Groening.

How the trend began

The phrase began circulating shortly after Vance's interview with USA Today on August 27. Asked if he was ready to take charge should a "terrible tragedy" occur, Vance stressed that the 79-year-old Trump was "fit and energetic" but acknowledged that unforeseen events could not be ruled out.

"He’s the last person making phone calls at night, and the first in the morning," Vance said, adding that he was confident Trump would finish his term. "And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.

His remarks about the line of succession, combined with lingering questions about Trump’s health, appear to have fuelled the trend.

What people are posting about Trump's health on X?

Posts on X suggested that Trump had not been seen in the past 24 hours, while his official schedule for August 30 and 31 showed no public events, according to Washington-based outlet Roll Call. This absence added to the speculation, which remains unverified, and comes against the backdrop of ongoing concerns about Trump’s health, particularly the recurring bruising on his hand. One user wrote "Donald Trump has not been seen in over 24 hours and has no public appearances scheduled for the next two days. What is going on?"

The White House confirmed in July that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, a vein condition that causes leg swelling. Speculation has also grown around visible bruising on his hand, which he has at times covered with makeup.

However, it is important to note that claims about Donald Trump's health and staying away from public eye are just social media speculations and not been substantiated with any credible source or information. India TV could not independently verify these claims and does not vouch for theit authenticity.

Trump's upcoming public event plans

Despite the lack of appearances, Trump has remained active on his social media platform Truth Social. His absence from the public eye may also be due to the approaching Labor Day weekend, with the holiday falling on September 1.

According to The Washington Times, Trump had originally planned to spend the final two weeks of August at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort. However, he cancelled those plans and chose to remain at the White House instead.

While Trump’s online activity suggests business as usual, the combination of Vance’s succession remarks, his health condition, and recent unexplained bruising has kept speculation alive. For now, the rumours remain unverified, but the trend highlights the intense scrutiny surrounding the president’s health and public appearances.