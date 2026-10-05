Nobel Prize in Medicine 2026 awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel

Stockholm (Sweden):

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics. The announcement was made by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet on Monday.

Their work helped establish a powerful way of studying cells, particularly nerve cells, by using light to control their activity. The approach, known as optogenetics, has transformed neuroscience by allowing researchers to activate or silence specific neurons with much greater precision than many conventional techniques.

What is optogenetics?

Optogenetics combines genetics with light-based techniques to control the activity of selected cells. At the centre of this approach are light-sensitive proteins known as opsins. These proteins can act like tiny molecular switches. When introduced into specific cells, they can make those cells respond to light, allowing researchers to control their activity with precisely timed light stimulation.

The development of this technology was made possible by discoveries involving microbial proteins that respond to light. Peter Hegemann's research on light-sensitive proteins in algae helped identify channelrhodopsins, while Georg Nagel contributed to understanding their properties and demonstrating their function. Karl Deisseroth then played a major role in adapting these discoveries for neuroscience and using light-sensitive proteins to control the activity of neurons. His work helped establish optogenetics as a tool for investigating neural circuits and behaviour.

How does light control a nerve cell?

Normally, nerve cells communicate through electrical signals. Light-gated ion channels provide researchers with a way to influence those signals. When a light-sensitive channel is expressed in a neuron, exposing it to the appropriate light can cause ions to move across the cell membrane. This can change the electrical state of the neuron and, depending on the system being used, activate or inhibit its activity.

That ability to control selected neurons with light gives scientists an opportunity to investigate how particular cells and neural circuits contribute to behaviour and other functions. Research on channelrhodopsins showed that light could be used to trigger electrical activity in cells with high temporal precision. Later work helped establish optogenetics as a powerful method for studying the nervous system.

Why is the Nobel-winning discovery important?

Understanding the brain requires scientists to determine how individual neurons and larger networks interact. Traditional techniques can sometimes affect large groups of cells, making it difficult to identify the precise contribution of individual neurons or specific circuits.

Optogenetics offered a new level of control. Researchers could target particular populations of neurons and manipulate their activity using light, making it possible to investigate links between neural activity and behaviour.

The technique has subsequently been used extensively in neuroscience research, including studies of brain circuits involved in processes such as movement, sleep, learning and behaviour. The significance of the underlying discoveries had already been recognised through major scientific awards. Hegemann, Deisseroth and other researchers involved in the development of optogenetics received the 2021 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award for the discovery of light-sensitive microbial proteins and their use in developing optogenetics. The 2026 Nobel recognition now places Deisseroth, Hegemann and Nagel among the scientists whose work has fundamentally shaped modern neuroscience.

A discovery that turned light into a tool for neuroscience

What began with investigations into how microscopic organisms respond to light ultimately opened up a new way of studying the brain. The discoveries of light-gated ion channels provided the biological components, while subsequent research showed how these molecules could be used to control neural activity. Together, the work laid the foundation for optogenetics and gave researchers an increasingly precise tool for investigating the complex workings of the nervous system.

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is the first of the 2026 Nobel awards to be announced. The physics prize follows on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday, literature on Thursday and the Peace Prize on Friday, while the economics prize is scheduled for October 12.

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