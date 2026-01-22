Trump cancels tariff threat over Greenland after talks with NATO chief on future framework The US President has been calling for the annexation of Greenland and making threats to impose tariffs on European allies if the Arctic Island is not sold to Washington.

US President Donald Trump said he is cancelling his tariff threat on several European countries over Greenland after reaching an understanding with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on a "framework for a future deal" focused on Arctic security.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the tariffs that were set to take effect on February 1 would no longer proceed after discussions with the NATO chief.

I will not be imposing the Tariffs: Trump

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," Trump wrote

He further that talks were continuing on the "Golden Dome" related to Greenland. "Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me," he added..

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen welcomed Trump's decision to drop plans for imposing tariffs. "The day is ending on a better note than it began. We welcome that POTUS has ruled out to take Greenland by force and paused the trade war. Now, let’s sit down and find out how we can address the American security concerns in the Arctic while respecting the red lines of the KoD," Rasmussen said in an X post.

US needs Greenland for national security

Trump's announcement on social media came soon after he said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he was backing off his threat of using military force to seize the Danish territory that he says is crucial to US national security.

Trump insisted that he wants to "get Greenland, including right, title, and ownership," but said he would not use force to do so while deriding European allies and vowing that NATO should not try to block US expansionism.

In a speech at the World Economic Forum, the president said he was asking for territory that was "cold and poorly located."

He said the US had effectively saved Europe during World War II and even declared of NATO: “It's a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades."

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be frankly unstoppable. But I won't do that, OK?” Trump said, later adding, “I don't have to" and "I don't want to use force."

Greenland tells citizens to prepare

Meanwhile, Greenland's government responded by telling its citizens to be prepared. It has published a handbook in English and Greenlandic on what to do in a crisis that urges residents to ensure they have sufficient food, water, fuel, and supplies at home to survive for five days.

"We just went to the grocery store and bought the supplies," Tony Jakobsen in Greenland's capital Nuuk said, showing off the contents of bags that included candles, snacks, and toilet paper.

Jakobsen said he thought Trump's rhetoric towards Greenland was "just threats... but it's better to be ready than not ready."

