Trump returns to Washington shortly after takeoff for Davos as Air Force One develops 'minor electrical issue' US Preident Donald Trump was traveling to join other world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Washington:

Air Force One, with US President Donald Trump on board, travelling to Switzerland, is returning to Joint Base Andrews after the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue in the aircraft, the Official White House Rapid Response says. The US President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision to return was made after takeoff when the crew aboard Air Force One identified "a minor electrical issue" and, out of an abundance of caution, decided to turn around.

A reporter on board said the lights in the press cabin of the aircraft went out briefly after takeoff, but no explanation was offered.

Trump will board another aircraft upon his return and continue on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The two planes currently used as Air Force One have been flying for nearly four decades. Boeing has been working on replacements, but the program has faced a series of delays.

Last year, the ruling family of Qatar gifted Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet to be added into the Air Force One fleet, a move that faced great scrutiny. That plane is currently being retrofitted to meet security requirements.