US seizes seventh Venezuela-linked oil tanker as Trump pushes to control country's global oil supply The US has taken control of a seventh oil tanker linked to Venezuela as part of President Trump's broader strategy to dominate the country's oil distribution network. The Liberian-flagged Sagitta was seized without resistance and is believed to have carried Venezuelan oil.

Washington:

The United States has seized yet another oil tanker connected to Venezuela marking the seventh such capture as part of the Donald Trump administration's sweeping effort to take charge of the South American nation's oil assets. The latest operation targeted the Motor Vessel Sagitta, which US forces boarded on Tuesday without any resistance. US Southern Command confirmed the development on social media, stating that the Sagitta was "operating in defiance" of President Donald Trump's "established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean." While previous seizures involved participation from the US Coast Guard, the command did not clarify whether the same agency carried out this operation. Both the Pentagon and Southern Command declined to give additional details, as per the Associated Press (AP)

Liberian-flagged ship linked to Hong Kong company

The Sagitta, which sails under a Liberian flag, is registered to a Hong Kong-based company. The tanker had last shared its location more than two months ago while exiting the Baltic Sea. It was already under sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department under an executive order tied to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The command said the vessel had taken oil from Venezuela and added that its capture "demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully."

Southern Command also released aerial visuals of the Sagitta moving through open waters. Unlike previous videos, there was no footage of helicopters approaching or forces descending on the deck.

Part of Trump administration's broader control over Venezuela's oil

Since the US-led ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a surprise nighttime raid on January 3, the Trump administration has been determined to take control of Venezuela's oil production, refining network and global distribution channels. Officials have openly said that seizing the tankers is a way to raise funds while efforts are made to rebuild Venezuela’s collapsing oil sector.

Trump eyes massive investment and large-scale oil sales

Nearly two weeks ago, Trump met top oil executives to discuss investments worth USD 100 billion for restoring Venezuela's oil infrastructure. He had said that the US expects to sell between 30 million and 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil. On Tuesday, he told reporters that the US has already moved 50 million barrels out of Venezuela. "We have got millions of barrels of oil left. We are selling it on the open market. We're bringing down oil prices incredibly," Trump said.

Trail of tankers seized across regions

The string of tanker captures began with the first seizure off Venezuela's coast on December 10. Most subsequent vessels were taken near Venezuelan waters, except the Bella 1, which was intercepted in the North Atlantic. Bella 1 had been heading toward the Caribbean but abruptly changed course on December 15 and moved north toward Europe before being captured on January 7.

ALSO READ: Trump shares map showing Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as US territory