Trump calls US Navy 'pirates' over ship seizure, sparks controversy | WATCH

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump seems to have yet again stirred another controversy after comparing the actions of the US Navy to “pirates” while talking about a recent operation at sea. Speaking at a rally in Florida, Trump described how American forces seized control of a ship and its cargo during ongoing tensions with Iran. He said the US had taken over the vessel, including its oil, calling it a “profitable business,” before adding, “We’re like pirates… but we’re not playing games.”

What happened at sea?

The remarks come as part of a wider conflict involving a US-led blockade of Iranian ports. The US military has been actively monitoring and intercepting vessels in the region to enforce restrictions. The United States Central Command said dozens of ships have already been redirected as part of the operation to ensure compliance.

The situation has escalated after Iran moved to restrict movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global route for oil shipments. This step came after military action involving the US and Israel earlier this year.

In response, the US tightened its blockade, saying it would continue for as long as needed. Iran, on the other hand, has signaled it will maintain pressure as long as restrictions remain.

Trump’s usual style

This is not the first time Trump’s comments on military matters have sparked debate. Over the years, his statements on conflict and strategy have often drawn strong reactions.

Back in 2020, Trump had said that he told the US Navy to take strong action against Iranian gunboats if they tried to threaten American ships at sea, including destroying them if necessary. The remark drew sharp reactions from foreign policy experts and defence analysts, who said such decisions are usually handled through established military procedures, not public statements. Some officials from the Pentagon later stressed that rules of engagement are carefully defined and followed on the ground.

Trump has also admitted that some US-supplied weapons in conflict zones went missing or could not be fully tracked. Critics said such statements were unusually direct and raised serious questions about how weapons are monitored and controlled, as well as concerns over accountability in US military operations abroad.

Also Read: Iran sends new peace proposal to US via Pakistan to end West Asia conflict, Trump says he is 'not satisfied'