Trump calls Elon Musk's plan for new political party 'ridiculous', says tech billionaire 'gone off the rails'

President Donald Trump on Sunday (Local time) called his former advisor and closest ally, Elon Musk's plans to form a new political party "ridiculous," launching new barbs at the tech billionaire and saying the Tesla CEO has gone "off the rails".

A day after Elon Musk intensified his feud with Trump by announcing the formation of a new political party in the US, the President was questioned about the development while boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, as he headed back to Washington following a visit to his nearby golf club.

It's ridiculous to start a third party: Trump

"I think it's ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to the confusion," Trump told reporters.

"It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties have never worked, so he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous."

Saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails': Trump

Shortly after speaking about Musk, Trump posted further on his Truth Social platform, saying, "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails," essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them."

The US President further added that third parties only lead to "total disruption and chaos" and Washington has "enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!"

Trump added that Musk is unhappy because the bill scraps the EV Mandate, which takes away green-energy credits for Tesla’s electric vehicles. "Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running “machine,” that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country. It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time," he added.

Muska announces formation of America Party

Musk announced on Saturday that he is establishing the "America Party" in response to Trump's tax-cut and spending bill, which Musk said would bankrupt the country. "What the heck was the point of @DOGE if he's just going to increase the debt by $5 trillion??" Musk wrote on X on Sunday, referring to the government downsizing agency he briefly led. Critics have said the bill will damage the US economy by significantly adding to the federal budget deficit.

Musk said his new party would in next year's midterm elections look to unseat Republican lawmakers in Congress who backed the sweeping measure known as the "big, beautiful bill."

