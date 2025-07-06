Unknown aircraft breaches airspace over Trump's golf course, US fighter jet escorts plane out The plane was intercepted and escorted away by an F-16 fighter jet. However, the incident has caused quite a stir and raised concerns.

Washington:

A common plane intruded into the temporarily restricted airspace near US President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday. The President is spending the 4th of July holiday weekend in New Jersey. However, the plane was intercepted by America's F-16 fighter jet. The security breach involving Trump has also caused a stir within the White House and the Pentagon. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

What did NORAD say?

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has also confirmed the intrusion of an unknown plane over President Trump's golf course. According to NORAD, this incident happened at around 2:39 pm (local time) on Saturday. This was the fifth unauthorised intrusion into this restricted airspace in the last few months. A spokesperson for the American Aerospace Defense Command said that after intercepting, the F-16 fighter jet chased it and drove it out of the restricted area.

"NORAD intercepted a plane violating a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over Bedminster, NJ on July 5, 2025. Pilots, a reminder to check FAA NOTAMs before you fly!" the joint United States-Canada military organization wrote on X about the incident.

According to a statement from NORAD, one of its aircraft performed a "headbutt maneuver", a tactic used to capture a civilian pilot's attention, and successfully escorted the aircraft out of the restricted area.

The White House has not yet issued any comment on the incident. NORAD noted that it has responded to several similar cases in recent weeks and is urging general aviation pilots to carefully check all flight notifications before flying in restricted airspace.

