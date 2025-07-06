Elon Musk launches 'America Party' amid Trump feud, says party formed to 'give back freedom' The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the announcement on his social media platform X, just a day after he floated the idea in response to posts advocating for an alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties.

In a surprise political move, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Friday announced the formation of a new political party, named the "America Party", amid growing chatter around the possibility of a third major political force emerging in the United States.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the announcement on his social media platform X, just a day after he floated the idea in response to posts advocating for an alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties.

Musk said the decision was driven by "overwhelming support" from users on X. “It’s clear that millions of Americans want a fresh political option—something that truly represents the will of the people. The America Party will be that voice,” he posted.

“The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: Extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield,” Musk said.

Musk gets a 65 per cent ‘yes’

On July 4, Musk had created a poll on X and asked if the America Party should be created. “Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party?” he said.

Around 65 per cent of the people voted yes to the creation of the political front. “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” he posted after the poll.

Feud with Trump

Musk's move comes amid his growing rift with US President Donald Trump, who was once his key ally. Elon Musk, who previously supported Donald Trump by funding his re-election campaign and serving as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has now broken ties with him.

The fallout occurred after Trump signed a major tax cut and spending bill, The One Big Beautiful Bill, which Musk strongly opposed. In response, Musk has threatened political retaliation, vowing to use his wealth to unseat lawmakers who supported the legislation.