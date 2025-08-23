Trump appoints Tashkent-born Sergio Gor as next US ambassador to India | Who is he? Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on November 30, 1986, Sergio Gor's original last name was Gorokhovsky. In 1999, he and his family emigrated to Los Angeles, where he attended school. Later, he moved to George Washington University.

Washington:

President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) appointed close political aide Sergio Gor as the next US ambassador to India, and special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs. Gor is currently the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and will remain in this role until his confirmation.

As a director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, Gor and his team hired around 4,000 America First Patriots across every department of the federal government in 'record time', said Trump in a post on 'Truth Social', adding that his departments and agencies are 'over 95 per cent filled'.

Gor, Trump said, is his 'great friend', and extensively worked in his 'historic' presidential campaigns and had also published many of his best-selling books.

"Sergio’s role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People," Trump said.

"For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump said, while congratulating Gor.

Who is Sergio Gor?

Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on November 30, 1986, Gor's original last name was Gorokhovsky. In 1999, he and his family emigrated to Los Angeles, where he attended school. Later, he moved to George Washington University.

While his mother is of Israeli origin, his father Yuri Gorokhovsky was an aviation engineer who used to work on aircraft designs for the Soviet military.

During the 2008 US Presidential election, Gor supported Senator John McCain's presidential campaign. He has even worked for the Republican National Committee. In 2013, he was appointed as director for RANDPAC.

He began working with Trump in 2020 and played a key role in his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. After Trump returned to the office in 2024, Gor was announced as the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. Though Gor has now been appointed as the next US ambassador to India, he doesn't have much experience with the country.