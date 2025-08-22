Bangladesh interim govt warns media against publicising Sheikh Hasina's statements, vows legal action The Bangladesh interim government said that the broadcasting and publicity of audio of Hasina on television channels, news and online portals is a "serious violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009".

Dhaka:

The Bangladesh interim government on Friday issued warning to media outlets against broadcasting or publicising statements by Awami League leader and deposed premier Sheikh Hasina, saying that instant legal action will be taken against those violating the order.

Bangladesh issues warning to media outlets

"We are warning officials of media involved in such criminal dissemination activities and resolutely inform all that if anyone in future circulates Sheikh Hasina's statements, instant legal actions will be taken,” said a statement issued by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s press wing.

The interim government said that the broadcasting and publicity of audio of Hasina on television channels, news and online portals is a "serious violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009".

Bangladsh calls Sheikh Hasina a ‘convicted criminal’

The interim government in a statement described Hasina as "a convicted criminal and fugitive accused of mass killings and crimes against humanity."

Hasina, who was ousted in a street movement on August 5, 2024, is being tried in absentia at the International Crimes Tribunal on several charges. The tribunal, however, has yet to convict her of any of those charges. Hasina's supporters say the charges against her are politically motivated. In December, the tribunal banned the broadcasting of Hasina's statements.

Bangladesh cannot take risk of creating unnecessary confusion

Noting that some media outlets, defying the law and court orders, broadcast a speech of Hasina on Thursday, the statement said, "At this crucial moment in our nation's history, we cannot take the risk of creating any unnecessary confusion".

"It is important to remember that Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh after being accused of ordering the massacre of hundreds of peaceful protesters during the July uprising," it said.

With inputs from PTI