India 'cosying' up to China, Russia's 'laundromat': White House adviser on Trump tariffs

Washington:

Defending US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday (local time) said New Delhi is 'cosying' up to Chinese President Xi Jinping and is acting as a 'laundromat' for the Kremlin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Briefing reporters in Washington, DC, Navarro called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'great leader', but stressed that India doesn't need to buy Russian oil. He further accused India of 'perpetuating' the war in Ukraine, saying New Delhi is 'not creating peace'.

"India doesn't appear to want to recognise its role in the bloodshed... It's cosying up to Xi Jinping... They don't need the (Russian) oil. It's a refining profiteering scheme," he said.

'Road to peace runs through New Delhi'

In his statement, Navarro claimed India "bought virtually no Russian oil" before the beginning of the Ukraine war in February 2022. However, he claimed that percentage has increased up to 30-35 per cent.

He also alleged that India is buying Russian oil, refining it, and selling it at premium prices to Europe, Africa, and Asia. He said Trump initially imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India because it 'cheats' the US in trade, and the additional 25 per cent levy was imposed because of trade deficit.

"They have higher tariffs, Maharaja tariffs... We run a massive trade deficit with them. So that hurts American workers and businesses," he said. "Then they use the money that they get from us when they sell us stuff to buy Russian oil, which then is processed by refiners, and they make a bunch of money there, but then the Russians use the money to build more arms and kill Ukrainians."

"So, American taxpayers have to provide more aid, military style, to the Ukrainians. That's insane, and President Trump sees that chessboard beautifully... In many ways, the road to peace runs through New Delhi," he added.

India maintains clear stand

India, meanwhile, has maintained a clear stance on buying Russian oil and stated that it would take all necessary steps to protect its national interests. Calling the tariffs 'unfortunate', India has said that the US has imposed tariffs for "for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest".