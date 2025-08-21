China backs India with 'bully' jibe at Trump over tariffs, says Beijing and Delhi are 'double engines of Asia' Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said the cooperation between India and China was essential not only for development but also for global stability.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong said the US has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and even threatened for more. Saying that China firmly opposes it, he said silence only emboldens the bully and China will firmly stand with India.

He went on to add that the cooperation between India and China was essential not only for their development but also for global stability: “For two neighbouring countries of such size, unity and cooperation are the only way to achieve common development. We are the double engines of economic growth in Asia. India and China’s unity benefits the world at large,” he said.

Why is China opposing US tariffs on India?

Xu Feihong stated that the United States had “long benefited from free trade” but was now treating tariffs as bargaining tools. He added that the US has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and even threatened more. He also stated that remaining silent would only embolden the bully and asserted that China would firmly stand with India.

Feihong welcomes more Indian goods to enter Chinese market

"We'll welcome more Indian goods to enter the Chinese market. India has a competitive edge in IT, software and biomedicine, while the Chinese see a rapid expansion in the fields of electronic manufacturing, infrastructure construction and new energy," said Feihong.

Xu Feihong, on Thursday stressed the importance of strengthening strategic trust and cooperation between Beijing and New Delhi, highlighting that both countries are partners, not rivals, and should manage differences through dialogue.

Feihong says China and India should enhance strategic mutual trust

Xu Feihong said, "China and India should enhance strategic mutual trust, and avoid mutual suspicion. Both countries are partners, not rivals. We should manage differences through dialogue."

He further underscored the significance of unity and cooperation between the two neighbouring powers, stating, "For two neighbouring countries of such size, unity and cooperation are the only way to achieve common development...China and India's friendship benefits Asia...We are the double engines of economic growth in Asia...India and China unity benefits the world at large. India and China have the responsibility to take the lead in promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world."

Speaking on the broader geopolitical context, Xu Feihong said, "The world today is experiencing a turbulent period; The international order is undergoing the most profound evolution since World War II...At this moment of turbulence and change, the significance of China and India relations has become increasingly evident. China-India cooperation benefits both countries. China and India are important neighbours, major developing countries. Both countries are at the critical stage of national rejuvenation.”

The ambassador also highlighted progress in people-to-people exchanges, saying, "China has resumed the visit of Indian pilgrims to the sacred mountain and lake, and India has resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals."

