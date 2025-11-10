Trump announces USD 2,000 'dividend' to Americans, says 'people against tariffs are fools' US President Donald Trump said that a "dividend of at least $2,000 a person will be paid to everyone" from tariff revenues.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has once again defended his tariff policy, asserting that the aggressive levies imposed during his administration made the United States the "richest" and "most respected" country in the world. Calling his critics "fools," Trump claimed that every American, except the wealthy, would soon receive at least USD 2,000 (approximately Rs 1.77 lakh) from the tariff revenues collected under his administration.

What did Trump say?

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said, "People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k's are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion."

Trump further said that record investments were flowing into the country, with "plants and factories going up all over the place," and mentioned that a "dividend of at least $2,000 a person will be paid. "Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone," he added.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT/TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL POST)Donald Trump's Truth Social post

He also claimed that his tariff policy has led to a surge in domestic investment, and "businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS".

He also attempted to justify his actions that upset the global trade balance, questioning the scope of presidential powers.

"So, let's get this straight??? The President of the United States is allowed (and fully approved by Congress!) to stop ALL TRADE with a Foreign Country (Which is far more onerous than a Tariff!), and LICENSE a Foreign Country, but is not allowed to put a simple Tariff on a Foreign Country, even for purposes of NATIONAL SECURITY," Trump said.

"That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind! The whole thing is ridiculous! Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can't Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!! Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS??? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON??" he added.

US top court on Trump Tariffs

These comments come days after the US Supreme Court began arguments over the global tariffs imposed during Trump's presidency, highlighting ongoing legal scrutiny of the policies he is defending.

CNN reported that the case is being seen as one of the most significant economic cases to reach the Supreme Court in years, with justices weighing whether the US President acted lawfully when imposing sweeping tariffs on major global trading partners.

During the hearing, Trump's attorney faced deep skepticism from several justices, including Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh.

Justice Barrett questioned the administration's use of a federal law to impose higher tariffs and challenged why all countries were subjected to "reciprocal" tariffs.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was also present, emphasising that the administration views the situation as an economic emergency.

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration was prepared for all outcomes but remained confident in its legal position.

"We are 100% in the President and his team's legal arguments and the merits of the law in this case. We remain optimistic that the Supreme Court is going to do the right thing," she said, adding that the case extends beyond Trump's presidency and concerns the use of emergency tariff powers for future administrations.

