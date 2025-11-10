South Africa calls Donald Trump’s decision to boycott G20 Summit 'imperialist interference' ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula lashed out at both Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who repeated the allegations made by Trump.

Johannesburg:

The South African government and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) strongly reacted to US President Donald Trump's decision to boycott the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in a fortnight in Johannesburg. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula lashed out at both Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who repeated the allegations made by Trump. Mbalula called the statements by the two US leaders “false”, labelling them as “imperialist interference.”

Last week, Trump announced that no US official would participate in the Summit, which is being hosted by South Africa as it prepares to hand over the annual Presidency to the US.

Why did Trump say no US official would participate in G20 Summit?

Trump cited the alleged persecution of white Afrikaner farmers in South Africa as the reason for his decision. However, this allegation has been denied and disproved repeatedly by both the South African government and leaders within the white community itself.

“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa. Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No US government official will attend as long as these human rights abuses continue,” Trump said in a strongly worded statement on his Truth Social platform.

Apart from Trump, Rubio also added his support and said in a statement on X: “Afrikaners have been continuously subjected to violent racial discrimination by the South African government. I applaud (Trump’s) decision to not waste taxpayer dollars sending our diplomats to the G20 while this heinous violence continues.”

South Africa denies Trump’s allegations

“This is a blatant lie. There is no racial discrimination happening in South Africa. South Africa’s laws seek to redress imbalances created by apartheid, which was declared by the UN as a crime against humanity, particularly against black people. We don’t take kindly to imperialist flirtations,” Mbalula said in an interview on TV network ENCA on Sunday.

Mbalula reaffirmed that the Summit would continue despite the US not participating. “We will host a successful G20 Summit with or without the US. We are a constitutional and democratic state that believes in fair trade relations, not in the dominance of superpowers,” said Mbalula.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Trump says he won't attend G20 Summit in South Africa later this month, here's why