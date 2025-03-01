Trump's 2019 impeachment: The controversial Zelenskyy call that shook US politics In 2019, Zelenskyy was anxious to have a meeting with Donald Trump at the White House. In a 30-minute phone call the same year, Trump offered the possibility of a face-to-face meeting but with a condition.

Trump, Zelenskyy talks fail: The talks between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took an unexpected turn and culminated in a heated exchange at the Oval Office on Friday. Zelenskyy, reportedly, was told to leave the White House after Trump, in his post, said that the Ukrainian leader was not ready for peace and could come back once he is ready for a truce.

The call that sparked Trump's impeachment

Notably, the first time Trump allegedly sought to pressurise Zelenskyy was ahead of the 2020 election to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. It was a 2019 phone call that eventually sparked an impeachment.

In 2019, Zelenskyy was anxious to have a meeting with Donald Trump at the White House. In a 30-minute phone call the same year, Trump offered the possibility of a face-to-face meeting.

What is the Hunter Biden angle?

However, there was reportedly a condition. He suggested that future US military support for Ukraine might be contingent on its leader helping investigate business dealings there by Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son.

Since Joe Biden was competing for the Democratic presidential nomination, Trump seemed to have a desire to weaken him 15 months out from Election Day.

Intelligence official makes shocking claims on Trump

According to a report by the BBC, an anonymous intelligence official, in a letter, expressed concern over President Trump's phone conversation with Ukraine's president. The official flagged the issue as an "urgent concern," adding that Trump used his office to "solicit interference from a foreign country" in the 2020 election.

Later, Trump denied wrongdoing and began referring to his exchange with Zelenskyy as a “perfect" phone call. However, Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House in December 2019 on abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges, only the third American commander in chief to be in that situation. He was acquitted by the Senate.

Series of meetings between Trump and Zelenskyy

Last September, Zelenskyy accompanied Biden to a Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank the workers producing some of the most critically needed munitions for his country's fight with Russian ground forces.

A few days later, he travelled to Trump Tower in Manhattan and discussed ending the war. In comments to Fox News Channel afterward, Trump said of the fighting, “It should stop, and the president wants it to stop," meaning Zelenskyy.

Last December, Trump met with Zelenskyy again during a visit to Paris to attend the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

It was a hastily arranged three-way meeting set up by French President Emmanuel Macron, who was trying to push the president-elect to maintain support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia's invasion.

Trump's tough stance on Zelenskyy

As president, Trump has publicly prodded Zelenskyy to move quickly to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine or risk no longer having a country to lead.

On his social media site, Trump decried Zelenskyy for not organising an election to decide if he should remain in power—an idea backed by Russia—calling him a “dictator without elections.”.

US President blames Ukraine for starting war with Russia

He also suggested that Ukraine was responsible for Russia's invasion but later conceded that Russia was the aggressor. Before this week, Zelenskyy had been to the White House four times—all during the Biden administration.

When the Ukrainian leader announced he was coming to Washington and was ready to sign a minerals deal, Trump's tone got more conciliatory.

