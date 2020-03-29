Train services in COVID-19 ground-zero Wuhan resumed after 2 months of shutdown

Image Source : AP firefighters conduct disinfection on the platform at Yichang East Railway Station in Yichang, in central China's Hubei Province, March 24, 2020. China is re-opening some train stations and bus service as it lifts a lockdown in Hubei province to stem the spread of a new coronavirus. The provincial railway group said that stations would open in all cities except Wuhan on Wednesday.

Subways and long-distance train services reopened in Wuhan, China on Saturday after two months of lockdown. Wuhan was the ground-zero for COVID-19 in China. The city of 11 million had its virus risk evaluation reduced from high to medium.

Passengers for six metro lines in the capital of the Hubei Province were asked to scan their health QR codes to have their body temperatures checked before entering metro stations.

Passengers were asked to sit with empty seats on either side of them, according to CCTV.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The new coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened at least 605,000, killed 28,000 worldwide, crippled economies and forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further and overwhelming health care systems.

