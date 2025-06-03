Top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Abdul Aziz Esar found dead in Pakistan: Reports As per reports, top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Abdul Aziz Esar was found dead in Pakistan under mysterious circumstances.

Another enemy of India and top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Maulana Abdul Aziz Esar, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the Punjab district of Pakistan, as per several media reports. The video of Esar's death has also surfaced in several foreign media. He was the mastermind of many major terrorist attacks in India.

Funeral at Jaish's headquarters

OsintTV has shared footage claiming that the notorious and senior terrorist of JeM, Maulana Abdul Aziz Esar, died on June 2. He was a resident of Ashrafwala, Kallur Kot in Bhakkar district of Punjab province of Pakistan. According to JeM sources, he died of a heart attack. But the actual cause of death has not been confirmed. His funeral will be held at the Markaz of JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan.

Abdul Aziz Esar was involved in many terrorist activities in India

Esar was involved in anti-India activities and the planning of terror attacks. Some security analysts suspect there may be suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. As one of Jaish-e-Mohammed's top strategists, Esar was allegedly behind several terror plots in India, including the 2016 Nagrota attack. He was known for delivering provocative speeches in Pakistan aimed at fueling anti-India sentiments.

Notably, the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, was among the hardest hit in India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor.

