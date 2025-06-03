Sana Yousaf, 17-year-old Pakistani TikTok star, shot dead in her house in Islamabad Sana Yousaf death: Police said that Sana was shot dead at her residence in Islamabad and the attacker is suspected to be a guest.

New Delhi:

Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old TikTok star from Chitral, was shot and killed at her residence in Islamabad on Monday, as reported by The Express Tribune and SAMAA TV. The incident took place in Sector G-13, under the jurisdiction of the Sumbal police station.

According to police sources, an unidentified assailant entered the home and shot Sana at close range before fleeing. SAMAA TV reported that the suspect was likely a guest at the residence at the time of the shooting.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused.

Sana had built a significant following on TikTok and was known for her videos, which made her a popular figure among young audiences. The attack is the latest in a troubling trend of violence linked to social media presence in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly killed in Quetta by family members in an honour-related incident, also tied to her use of TikTok.

Authorities are investigating Sana's killing and have yet to identify the motive behind the attack.

Violence against women in Pakistan

Earlier this year, ARY News reported the tragic killing of a 15-year-old girl named Hira in Quetta, allegedly in an honour killing linked to her activity on TikTok. She was reportedly shot dead by her father, Anwarul-Haq, and maternal uncle, Tayyab Ali.

According to the report, Anwarul-Haq was angered by Hira's continued presence on social media and had instructed her to stop posting videos. When she refused, he allegedly conspired with his brother-in-law to carry out the murder.

Police revealed that Anwarul-Haq had been living in the United States with his family for several years. He returned to Pakistan with Hira on January 15, while his wife and two other daughters remained in the US.

Investigators confirmed the murder was premeditated. Both suspects were arrested and confessed to the crime. The case has now been handed over to the Serious Crime Investigation Wing for further investigation, according to ARY News.