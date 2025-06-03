'Pakistan's friends in China...': Shashi Tharoor bashes shielding of terror group behind Pahalgam attack Tharoor said India's actions under Operation Sindoor were not trying to start a war but an act of retribution to an act of terror that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Brasilia (Brazil):

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, currently leading an all-party delegation abroad, bashed out at Pakistan and China for preventing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from naming Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), while speaking in Brazil. Tharoor alleged that Pakistan, with China's backing, ensured that the group’s name was omitted from the press note.

In a conversation with Ambassador Celso Amorim, Head Adviser to the President of Brazil, Tharoor stated that India had repeatedly submitted evidence about TRF to the UN Sanctions Committee. However, he claimed China blocked action on each occasion to shield its ally, Pakistan.

"LeT has set up a front called the Resistance Front. We have submitted reports to the UN Sanctions Committee again and again. This group claimed responsibility for the killings and even reiterated that claim the next day. But when they realised the consequences, their handlers in Pakistan got them to delete it. Still, the claim remained online for 24 hours,” Tharoor said.

He added that when India pushed for a mention of TRF in a UNSC press statement, "the Pakistan government, unfortunately, with support from their friends in China, removed the name entirely – there wasn't even a reference."

Tharoor is part of an Indian multi-party delegation visiting several countries to build diplomatic support for India’s anti-terror efforts and to share the objectives and outcomes of Operation Sindoor.

Speaking in Brazil, Tharoor stressed that India’s fight is against terrorism being used as an instrument of state policy. He also noted that in Pakistan, the funerals of terrorists killed during Operation Sindoor were attended by senior police and military personnel, a detail he said further exposed state complicity