Tokyo resonates with Gayatri Mantra as PM Modi gets spiritual welcome in Japan | Watch

Tokyo:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed in Japan’s Tokyo. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Upon landing in Tokyo, members of the Japanese community welcomed PM Modi by reciting the Gayatri Mantra and other religious chants.

The video of PM Modi’s grand welcome is getting fervidly viral across social media platforms. PM Modi too could be seen reciting the Gayatri Mantra along with the Japanese artists.

PM Modi to interact with his Japanese counterpart Ishiba

PM Modi reached Japan on the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. He will participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and also interact with several business leaders. This is PM Modi's eighth visit to Japan.

“Landed in Tokyo. As India and Japan continue to strengthen their developmental cooperation, I look forward to engaging with PM Ishiba and others during this visit, thus providing an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi hails Indian community in Japan

PM Modi also hailed the Indian community in Japan for the warm welcome he received upon landing in Tokyo.

“I was deeply impressed by the warmth of the Indian community in Tokyo. The stance of making significant contributions to Japanese society while continuing to preserve our cultural roots is truly worthy of praise.In the next few hours, I plan to engage in an exchange of opinions with business leaders, with the aim of further invigorating the trade and investment relations between India and Japan,” he added.

PM Modi to visit China for SCO meeting after completing Japan visit

After wrapping up his visit to Japan, Prime Minister Modi will head to China to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. He will be in China from August 31 to September 1.

PM Modi said that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and several other world leaders in China.