PM Modi arrives in Tokyo, to participate in 15th India-Japan Annual Summit During his two-day visit to the country, the Prime Minister will also meet Japanese industrialists and political leaders in Tokyo.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday, where he will meet his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. During his two-day visit to the country, the Prime Minister will also meet Japanese industrialists and political leaders in Tokyo.