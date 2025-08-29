PM Modi arrives in Tokyo, to participate in 15th India-Japan Annual Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday, where he will meet his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. During his two-day visit to the country, the Prime Minister will also meet Japanese industrialists and political leaders in Tokyo.
