Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. PM Modi arrives in Tokyo, to participate in 15th India-Japan Annual Summit

PM Modi arrives in Tokyo, to participate in 15th India-Japan Annual Summit

During his two-day visit to the country, the Prime Minister will also meet Japanese industrialists and political leaders in Tokyo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. Image Source : PM's YouTube channel
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday, where he will meet his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. During his two-day visit to the country, the Prime Minister will also meet Japanese industrialists and political leaders in Tokyo. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Breaking News PM Modi Narendra Modi Japan Shigeru Ishiba
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\