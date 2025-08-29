Advertisement
  PM Modi Japan visit updates: PM thanks Indian diaspora for warm welcome, says 'deeply touched'

PM Modi in Japan LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on August 29 for a two-day visit, during which he will hold summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

PM Modi greets the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Japan for a two-day visit
PM Modi greets the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Japan for a two-day visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday for a two-day official visit from August 29 to 30. During the trip, he will take part in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. His visit comes at a time of strained India-US relations following President Donald Trump’s trade and tariff policies.

On the first day of the visit, Japan is expected to pledge a doubling of its investment target in India, with both sides set to announce a series of agreements to boost cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, defence, and science and technology. Modi will also engage with Japanese business leaders and political figures during his stay in Tokyo.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for all the latest updates on PM Modi's Japan visit.

 

Live updates :PM Modi Japan visit

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Aug 29, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Japanese national on meeting PM Modi

    A Japanese national who introduced herself as Rajasthani Madhu said, “I welcomed Prime Minister Modi in Hindi, and he asked me if I could sing. I said yes and sang a bhajan for him.”

  • 8:31 AM (IST)Aug 29, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Touched by your warmth and affection': PM Modi thanks Indian diaspora in Japan

    "Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable. In a few hours from now, will be interacting with a group of business leaders with a focus on adding vigour to India-Japan trade and investment ties," tweets PM Modi.

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Aug 29, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi's 8th visit to Japan in 11 years

    This visit marks Prime Minister Modi’s eighth trip to Japan since 2014 and his first annual summit with Prime Minister Ishiba, highlighting the importance India places on its partnership with Japan.

    India and Japan share a longstanding history of diplomatic engagement, strengthened through high-level visits and collaboration in trade, investment, clean energy, infrastructure, and technology.

    In 2023-24, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at USD 22.8 billion, while Japan remained India’s fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment, contributing USD 43.2 billion up to December 2024.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Aug 29, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Indian diaspora greets PM Modi in Tokyo | VIDEO

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was extended a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Tokyo as he arrived in Japan for a two-day visit. The members waved the Tricolour and greeted PM Moid with great enthusiasm and fervour.

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Aug 29, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Japan to announce whopping USD 68 billion investment in India during PM Modi's visit

    Japan-based media outlet Nikkei Asia has reported that Japan plans to invest 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) over the next decade to strengthen business ties with India, with a focus on sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, environment, and medicine.

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Aug 29, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi in Japan LIVE: Tea seller from Assam to meet the Prime Minister

    A woman from Assam has been selling tea in Japan for the past 47 years and will be meeting PM Modi during his visit.

    A member of the Indian diaspora told ANI, "I have been living in Japan for 47 years and selling tea here for the last 42 years. Originally from Assam, I will be meeting Prime Minister Modi for the third time. I am very happy about this and wish that he continues to visit Japan often."

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Aug 29, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi Japan visit LIVE: What's on agenda that makes this visit important

    According to Japan's Kyodo News, the Japanese government will likely announce a 10 trillion yen (USD 68 billion) investment target for India during PM Modi's two-day visit to the country. The new target is intended to further spur investment, and the two leaders are expected to address a joint press conference over this. 

    Besides, the two leaders may also agree on a new framework to explore cooperation in economic security. They would also hold talks over semiconductors and ways to increase cooperation over artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technology. 

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Aug 29, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi Japan visit LIVE: What Indian diaspora said on PM's visit

    The Indian community in Japan is filled with excitement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit begins. To mark the occasion, members of the diaspora in Tokyo performed the iconic Bollywood song Jai Ho, composed by AR Rahman for Slumdog Millionaire.

    Sunil Soni, a member of the community, shared his joy: “As an Indian, I feel very happy that PM Modi is visiting… This will strengthen India-Japan relations. Modi Ji is on a world tour to make India’s dream a reality, and we are very happy about this. We are ready to welcome him, and it is a moment of pride for us."

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Aug 29, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi Japan Visit Live: Japanese artists prepare cultural performances ahead of arrival

    In Tokyo, Japanese artists are getting ready with cultural performances to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. One artist shared, “I will greet Prime Minister Modi in Hindi with my students by saying ‘Padharo Mhare Des’. I have been learning Hindi since 2020.”

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Aug 29, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Watch: Japanese people welcome PM Modi by reciting mantras

    Members of the Japanese community are set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi by reciting traditional mantras during his visit.

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Aug 29, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi arrives in Tokyo, gets warm welcome

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures from his arrival in Tokyo to attend the India-Japan Annual Summit 2025 and said he looks forward to his engagements to deepen the partnership betwen the two nations.

    "Landed in Tokyo. As India and Japan continue to strengthen their developmental cooperation, I look forward to engaging with PM Ishiba and others during this visit, thus providing an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration,” Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

     
Top News

