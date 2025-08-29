Live PM Modi Japan visit updates: PM thanks Indian diaspora for warm welcome, says 'deeply touched' PM Modi in Japan LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on August 29 for a two-day visit, during which he will hold summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday for a two-day official visit from August 29 to 30. During the trip, he will take part in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. His visit comes at a time of strained India-US relations following President Donald Trump’s trade and tariff policies.

On the first day of the visit, Japan is expected to pledge a doubling of its investment target in India, with both sides set to announce a series of agreements to boost cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, defence, and science and technology. Modi will also engage with Japanese business leaders and political figures during his stay in Tokyo.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for all the latest updates on PM Modi's Japan visit.