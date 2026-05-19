Three killed in shooting, two suspects dead in suspected hate crime at San Diego's largest mosque

San Diego :

Three men were killed as two teenage shooters opened fire at a San Diego mosque on Monday before killing themselves a few blocks away, police said. The attack at the Islamic Centre of San Diego is being investigated as a hate crime, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said at a news conference at a neighbourhood park across from the mosque.

Trump calls it terrible situation

US President Donald Trump on San Diego mosque shooting, said, "It's a terrible situation, we will be looking into it very strongly." Two teenage shooters opened fire at a San Diego mosque on Monday and killed three men before killing themselves a few blocks away, police said.

Police said the "circumstances that led up to this" would come out in the days ahead. Wahl said later that officers had been talking to one of the teenagers' mothers earlier in the day after she had contacted police around 9:40 am to say her son was missing along with multiple weapons and her vehicle. "She was beginning to develop a bigger picture as to what she was dealing with and was conveying that to our folks, and we were trying to put that together and get out in front of this as quickly as we could," Wahl said.

The mother also found a note, Wahl said. He did not disclose its contents but said of the case, "There was definitely hate rhetoric that was involved," though there was no specific threat against the Islamic Center of San Diego, Wahl said.

Wahl said the teenager whose mom contacted police was a student at Madison High School, about a mile away from the Islamic Centre. Police have not released the names of the teenagers. Among those killed was a mosque security guard, who police believe "played a pivotal role" in keeping the attack from being "much worse," Wahl said.

Authorities continue to review security guard's response

Later he said authorities continued to review the security guard's response, but "it's fair to say his actions were heroic." "Undoubtedly he saved lives today," Wahl said.

The centre is the largest mosque in San Diego County and includes the Al Rashid School that offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran for students ages 5 and up, according to its website.

Shooters were found dead in a vehicle: Police

"All of the kids are safe," Wahl said, appearing emotional. "Our hearts go out to the families that are in this moment being notified of what has happened to their loved ones."

Police responded within four minutes of being called, Wahl said. As they arrived, gunshots rang out a few blocks away where a landscaper was shot at but uninjured. The shooters were found dead in a vehicle stopped in the middle of a road nearby, he said.

Also Read:

Turkey mass shooting: 4 killed, several injured after gunman opens fire in Mersin; accused at large