The shortest war in history ended in just 45 minutes: Here's its fascinating tale

New Delhi:

As the world watches some of the longest and most volatile conflicts unfold, from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine since 2022 to the tense confrontation involving the United States-Israel and Iran in West Asia, history reminds us that not all wars are prolonged. More than a century ago, the world witnessed a conflict so brief that it ended before an hour had passed. Today, we revisit the fascinating account of the shortest war in history, which astonishingly concluded in just 45 minutes.

The shortest war in recorded history is known as the Anglo-Zanzibar War, which took place on August 27, 1896. Interestingly, the conflict began around 9 in the morning and concluded by 9:45 am. While wars like the Russia-Ukraine conflict have stretched beyond four years and tensions in the Middle East have remained high since October 2023, this battle fought nearly 130 years ago ended in less than an hour.

Zanzibar sultanate Vs British forces

According to a report published in Britannica, the war was fought between Great Britain and the Zanzibar Sultanate. The conflict arose from a succession dispute. After the death of Sultan Hamad bin Thuwaini, Sultan Khalid bin Barghash seized power without seeking approval from the British authorities. His claim to the throne was not accepted by the British.

British ultimatum ignored by the Sultan

Following the dispute, the British forces issued an ultimatum asking Sultan Khalid bin Barghash to step down by 9 am. When he refused to relinquish power, British warships stationed at the port opened fire at 9:02 am. The battle was heavily one sided. Around 500 people in Zanzibar were killed or injured, while the British suffered only one wounded sailor.

Palace and royal yacht destroyed

During the attack, British forces destroyed the Sultan's palace and his only royal yacht, named HHS Glasgow. By 9:40 am, and as per some records 9:45 am, the Sultan's flag was lowered and the fighting stopped. The war, which began at 9 am and ended within 45 minutes, remains the shortest war in human history.

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