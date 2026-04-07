Over 10,000 flights by Indian carriers to West Asia cancelled since war began: MoCA official

New Delhi:

More than 10,000 flights operated by Indian carriers to West Asia have been cancelled since the outbreak of the conflict in the region, a senior official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday. Joint Secretary Asangba Chuba Ao said that Indian airlines, which earlier operated around 300-350 daily flights to West Asia, are now running only 80-90 flights per day.

The sharp decline in operations comes in the wake of escalating tensions after the conflict began on February 28, following attacks involving the United States and Israel on Iran, and subsequent retaliation by Tehran.

Over 1,700 Indians exit Iran via land borders: MEA

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that more than 1,700 Indian nationals have left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan since the start of the West Asia conflict over a month ago. "Our embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 1,777 Indian nationals to exit Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

The Indian nationals are flying back home from Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The MEA spokesperson further said the Indians who returned home included 895 students and 345 fishermen. "The Indian fishermen were employed by various companies in Iran and they flew home from Armenia on April 4," he said.

US-Israel-Iran war

The regional conflict intensified after the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28. In response, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks on Israeli and US targets across several Gulf nations. The escalation has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor, impacting international oil supplies, energy markets, and global economic stability.

The escalation has also disrupted global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route through which about one-fifth of the world's oil is transported. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical shipping routes, through which a significant portion of global oil and gas supplies passes.

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