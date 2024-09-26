Thailand airport activates emergency protocols after receiving bomb threat on VietJetAir flight

Follow us on Image Source : @THAIVIETJET/X Thai VietJetAir flight

Thailand's main international airport in Bangkok said on Thursday it received a bomb threat concerning an incoming Thai VietJetAir flight travelling from Danang, Vietnam. This triggered the airport to activate the emergency protocol. However, after checking the flight, the airport confirmed there were no explosives in the flight and all passengers and crew were safe.

"The incident did not affect the airport's overall operations," Suvarnabhumi Airport's general manager said in a statement, adding emergency measures had since been lifted and a passenger suspected of making the threat had been handed over to police for further investigation.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.