Thailand deploys Robotic Mules for rescue operations after Myanmar earthquake | VIDEO Thailand deployed robotic mules to aid earthquake rescue operations in Myanmar. India launched 'Operation Brahma,' sending 15 tonnes of relief supplies and rescue teams.

Thai rescue teams have deployed robotic mules in front of JJ Mall Chatuchak to assist in search and rescue operations following the collapse of an under-construction building. The collapse was triggered by a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck 16 km NNW of Sagaing, Myanmar, on Tuesday.

Emergency response teams are working around the clock to locate survivors and assess structural damage. The earthquake, which sent tremors across neighboring countries, has raised concerns about aftershocks and further structural instability in the region. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert as rescue efforts continue.

India launches 'Operation Brahma' to aid Myanmar after devastating earthquake

India has swiftly launched ‘Operation Brahma’, a multi-agency relief mission, delivering 15 tonnes of essential supplies and dispatching rescue teams by air and sea.

India extends solidarity with Myanmar

Reaffirming India's commitment to humanitarian assistance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, expressing deep condolences and pledging India’s support.

"Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbor, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

First country to send rescue personnel

India became the first country to send rescue personnel to Myanmar’s capital, Nay Pyi Taw, where an Indian Air Force (IAF) military transport aircraft delivered the initial aid consignment. Another IAF aircraft landed later, carrying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to assist local authorities.

According to officials, two additional IAF aircraft are en route with further relief materials, while Indian Navy ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri are transporting 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Port of Yangon.

Humanitarian aid and rescue efforts

The relief supplies include:

Tents, sleeping bags, and blankets

Ready-to-eat meals and essential medicines

Water purifiers and solar lamps

Generator sets

60 para-field ambulances

Additionally, an 80-member NDRF team, led by Commandant P.K. Tiwary, is traveling to Myanmar with specialized rescue equipment and search-and-rescue dogs.

A 118-member field hospital team from India is also set to depart from Agra, providing medical assistance in affected areas.

Myanmar's death toll rises amid relief efforts

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and parts of Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. Myanmar’s military-led government confirmed that at least 1,644 people have died, with 3,408 injured and 139 still missing.

India acts as 'first responder'

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized India’s role as a “First Responder” in crisis situations. India has previously deployed NDRF teams abroad during the 2015 Nepal earthquake and the 2023 Türkiye earthquake.

"Brahma is the God of creation. As we extend our support to Myanmar in rebuilding after this devastating earthquake, the name of this operation holds special significance," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Ongoing coordination with Myanmar authorities

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar is closely coordinating the relief efforts, ensuring the swift delivery of aid and assistance.

"We are also in constant touch with the Indian community in Myanmar. Any Indian nationals in need can contact the emergency helpline at +95-95419602," the embassy posted on X.

As India continues its relief efforts, the first NDRF team is set to reach Mandalay on Sunday morning, marking a crucial step in the international response to Myanmar’s worst earthquake in decades.

