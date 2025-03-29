Myanmar-Bangkok Earthquake: Over 700 killed and 1,670 injured, rescue operation underway India sent humanitarian aid to Myanmar after a devastating earthquake struck the country on Friday. PM Modi expressed concern and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries.

At least 694 people in Myanmar have been killed and 1,670 injured after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday. According to a statement from the military-led government, 694 people have now been found dead and another 1,670 injured. Several buildings collapsed, roads cracked, and other horrors are seen via different pictures and videos showing the aftereffects of the deadly quake. The earthquake also shook neighboring Thailand, killing at least ten people and injuring several.

The earthquake struck midday Friday with an epicentre not far from Mandalay, Myanmar's second biggest city. "The death toll and injuries are expected to rise," the head of Myanmar’s military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said.

Rescue operation underway

The rescue operation is underway in both Myanmar and Bangkok; several bodies and injured people have been recovered from the debris. Near Bangkok's popular Chatuchak market, a 33-story building under construction, with a crane on top, crumpled into a cloud of dust, and onlookers could be seen screaming and running in a video posted on social media.

As the rescue work continues, more heavy equipment was brought in to move the tons of rubble, but hope was fading among friends and family members of the missing that they would be found alive.

