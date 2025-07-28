Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Thailand, Cambodia agree to 'immediate and unconditional' ceasefire, says Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Thailand, Cambodia agree to 'immediate and unconditional' ceasefire, says Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chaired the talks as head of the ASEAN regional bloc, said both sides have reached a common understanding to take steps to return to normalcy.

The image shows the Thailand and Cambodia flags.
The image shows the Thailand and Cambodia flags. Image Source : FREEPIK
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: , Updated:
Putrajaya (Malaysia):

In a major diplomatic development, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced that Thailand and Cambodia have reached an agreement for an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire. The announcement comes amid heightened efforts to ease tensions and restore peace in the region.

Anwar, who chaired the talks as head of the ASEAN regional bloc, said both sides have reached a common understanding to take steps to return to normalcy. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai have agreed to "an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from midnight of 28 July," Anwar said as he read out a joint statement.

Hun Manet and Phuntam hailed the outcome of the meeting and shook hands at the conclusion of the brief press conference.

More details to be added. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Thailand Combodia Ceasefire
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\