Thailand, Cambodia agree to 'immediate and unconditional' ceasefire, says Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Putrajaya (Malaysia):

In a major diplomatic development, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced that Thailand and Cambodia have reached an agreement for an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire. The announcement comes amid heightened efforts to ease tensions and restore peace in the region.

Anwar, who chaired the talks as head of the ASEAN regional bloc, said both sides have reached a common understanding to take steps to return to normalcy. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai have agreed to "an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from midnight of 28 July," Anwar said as he read out a joint statement.

Hun Manet and Phuntam hailed the outcome of the meeting and shook hands at the conclusion of the brief press conference.

