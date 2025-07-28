Thailand and Cambodia to hold peace talks in Malaysia today amid escalating border conflict Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have intensified since the late-May killing of a Cambodian soldier during a brief border skirmish.

New Delhi:

Leaders from Thailand and Cambodia are set to meet in Malaysia on Monday in a critical effort to defuse a deadly border conflict that has claimed over 30 lives in recent days, including civilians on both sides. The meeting, hosted in Kuala Lumpur, comes amid ongoing accusations of artillery strikes and rising tensions along the two nations’ disputed frontier.

According to the media, Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will lead Bangkok’s delegation, while Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is expected to represent Phnom Penh in the talks. Malaysia, currently chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has stepped in as mediator in hopes of brokering a ceasefire and de-escalating the violence.

The crisis flared last week when both sides exchanged artillery fire along contested stretches of their 817-kilometre border, with several shells reportedly landing near historic temple sites. The situation rapidly deteriorated despite international appeals for peace, including a call from U.S. President Donald Trump urging both leaders to implement an immediate ceasefire. Although Cambodia welcomed the appeal, Thailand said peace efforts were undermined by alleged continued attacks on Thai civilians — accusations that Cambodia has firmly denied.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged both countries to settle the dispute diplomatically and proposed an immediate cessation of hostilities. “Dialogue, not violence, must be the path forward,” Anwar said in a statement over the weekend.

The heart of the conflict lies in competing sovereignty claims over ancient Hindu temples, particularly the Ta Moan Thom and Preah Vihear complexes. Although the International Court of Justice ruled in 1962 that Preah Vihear belongs to Cambodia, tensions reignited in 2008 when Phnom Penh applied for UNESCO World Heritage status for the temple—a move strongly opposed by Thailand.

Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence has accused Thai forces of damaging historic structures through artillery and ground assaults. A spokesperson stated that several ancient temple sites suffered damage from shelling. In response, the Thai military alleged that Cambodian troops had launched attacks into Thai residential areas and were preparing long-range rocket systems for further strikes.

Despite initial optimism, hostilities resumed shortly after last week’s diplomatic outreach. As Monday’s talks begin, hopes remain cautiously optimistic that ASEAN’s mediation may prevent a wider conflict. International observers and regional partners will closely monitor the outcome of the negotiations, which are viewed as a crucial opportunity to halt the violence and pave the way for a peaceful resolution.

(ANI inputs)