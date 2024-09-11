Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris, Tim Walz after presidential debate with Trump

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Global popstar Taylor Swift

Washington: Global popstar Taylor Swift has endorsed Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz after the presidential debate concluded between her and Republican former President Donald Trump. Swift made the endorsement in a post on Instagram and said she will vote for Harris in the November 5 elections.

Swift's post included an image of the singer with a cat and her statement was signed off as "childless cat lady" in an apparent dig at remarks previously made by Trump's running mate JD Vance. "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," she said.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.