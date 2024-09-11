US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery face-off | KEY TAKEAWAYS

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Kamala Harris and Donald Trump engage in their first presidential debate ahead of the November elections

Philadelphia: The first US presidential debate between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump concluded in a fiery exchange in Philadelphia on Wednesday (Indian time), with both launching a series of personal attacks on each other as they sought a campaign-altering moment in their closely fought election. Kamala Harris managed to put Donald Trump on the defensive on several issues, prompting the latter to retort angrily with a series of dubious claims.

The candidates clashed over issues such as immigration, foreign policy and healthcare, but the debate was light on specific policy details. Harris went on the offensive, succeeding in putting the focus on Trump. The former President initially avoided insults during the early moments but became increasingly agitated under Harris' offensive.

Key takeaways from the presidential debate

A surprise handshake

As soon as they entered the stage, Harris, 59, and Trump, 78, surprisingly shook hands. Harris approached Trump at his lectern, introducing herself by name, in what was the first handshake at a presidential debate since 2016. The encounter was particularly important for Harris, with opinion polls showing that more than a quarter of likely voters feel they do not know enough about her.

After that, the debate quickly settled into an expected groove. Harris swiftly painted herself as a forward-looking candidate. She predicted Trump at the debate would pull from the “same tired playbook.”

Economy

In the debate’s opening minutes, Trump and Harris took on each other on one of the issues that will define their race to the White House - the economy. Harris detailed the economic policies she has rolled out in recent weeks, which include a substantial tax credit for small start-ups. Trump focused his comments on tariffs, saying he would protect the American economy from unfair foreign competition.

"Look, we've had a terrible economy, because inflation, which is really known as a country buster," said Trump, accusing Harris and President Joe Biden of destroying the economy. "People can't go out and buy cereal or bacon or eggs or anything else. The people of our country are absolutely dying with what they've done."

Harris spoke about building an 'opportunity economy' and accused Trump of cutting taxes for billionaires and big corporations. "I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people, and that is why I imagine and have actually a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy." She also said Trump left the Biden administration with the worst economy since the Great Depresssion.

Abortion

The two candidates also engaged in a fractious debate about abortion, an issue where polls show Harris has the upper hand. Trump defended the US Supreme Court's 2022 ruling that ended constitutional protection for abortion and sent the issue back to individual states, claiming it was desired both by Republicans and Democrats.

Harris claimed that Trump would sign a national abortion ban if he came to power, which he denied. The vice president delivered a lengthy attack on abortion limits, speaking on women denied emergency care and victims of incest unable to terminate their pregnancies due to statewide bans.

Harris also sought to tie Trump to Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint that proposes expanding executive power, liminating environmental regulations and making it illegal to ship abortion pills across state lines among other goals. Trump retorted that he has "nothing to do" with Project 2025, though some of his advisers were involved in its creation.

Immigration

The two candidates clashed fiercely on immigration levels in the country, something that has put the Biden administration under a lot of pressure due to record migration in the country. Trump repeated his attacks on Harris over immigration, claiming she has allowed "terrorists, drug dealers and criminals" into the country and destroying the "fabric" of the country.

He also warned of 'Venezuela on steroids' if this situation continued. At one point, he made a bizarre comment that millions of immigrants are "eating pets" in Springfield, Ohio, prompting Kamala Harris to respond with laughter and say, "Talk about extreme." The moderator refuted Trump's claims that pets have not been harmed in Ohio.

Kamala Harris said the Biden administration came up with a border security bill, which she supported, which would have stemmed the flow of drugs like fentanyl and would have enforced punishments on transnational criminal organisations. She accused Trump of "killing the bill".

Israel-Hamas, Ukraine conflicts

The discussion shifted to US foreign policy and the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Trump refused to say he wanted Ukraine to win the war but said he wanted the conflict to stop as soon as possible, adding that he had good relations with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Harris shot back, arguing that what Trump really wanted was Ukraine's quick and unconditional capitulation.

"If Donald Trump were president, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now," Harris said. She also accused Trump of diving the nation from reality and said he was "weak on national security and foreign policy" and wants to be a dictator.

On the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Harris reiterated that Israel had a right to defend itself but how it did matters as too many people had been killed, while calling for an immediate ceasefire and hostage deal. She pledged to defend Israel from Iran but stressed a two-state solution for Palestine.

Trump retorted by saying that Kamala Harris "hated Israel and the Arab population. He said Israel "would not exist within two years from now" if she was to be given power and the entire region "is going to get blown up". He also said Iran was broke under his presidency, and now they are a rich nation. The former President said Biden was pushing the US towards a World War III.

US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Kamala Harris said she supported Biden's policy in Afghanistan during the chaotic withdrawal in 2021. She said America's taxpayers were not paying $300 million for the 'endless war'. She also accused Trump of bypassing the Afghan government and negotiating directly with the Taliban. "As of today, there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone, in any war zone around the world, the first time this century. But let's understand how we got to where we are. Donald Trump, when he was president, negotiated one of the weakest deals you can imagine (with the Taliban)," she added.

Donald Trump said the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was one of the most embarrassing moments in American history. He called it the worst withdrawal and that is why Russia attacked Ukraine. Responding to Harris' accusations on negotiating with the Taliban, he said no body was killed for 18 months after his intervention.

Racial identity, 2021 Capitol attack

Trump was asked by the moderators about one of his attacks towards Harris' racial identity, when he told an event with Black journalists in July that Harris had recently "become a Black person". "I couldn't care less," he said. "Whatever she wants to be is OK with me."

Asked about the January 6, 2021, siege of the US Capitol, he insisted he “had nothing to do with that, other than they asked me to make a speech." He also maintained, falsely, that he had won the 2020 election. Harris used Trump’s actions as an argument for the country to turn the page.

"Donald Trump was fired by 81 million people, so let's be clear about that, and clearly he is having a very difficult time processing that, but we cannot afford to have a president of the United States who attempts as he did in the past to upend the will of the voters in a free and fair election,” Harris said.

Personal remarks

The debate soon devolved into both candidates hurling personal remarks towards each other. Trump, who had been criticised for his insults towards Harris during campaigning, was initially composed but then called her 'Marxist' and a 'radical Left Liberal'. He also said Biden was "kicked out" of the presidential race "like a dog".

Harris referred to Trump as a "disgrace" and called his remarks as a "bunch of lies, grievances and name-calling". At one point, Trump told Harris, "Wait a minute, I'm talking now, if you don't mind, please, does that sound familiar?" in reference to Harris' 2020 debate against Mike Pence. While speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Harris said Russian President Vladimir Putin would 'eat' Trump 'for lunch'.

At another point, Trump claimed Harris had received “no votes” in claiming the Democratic nomination and suggesting she replaced Biden as part of some sort of coup. "He hates her. He can’t stand her," he said. Harris also said that world leaders were "laughing" at Trump.

