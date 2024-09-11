US Presidential Debate 2024 LIVE: Trump, Harris go on the offence with personal remarks
US Presidential Debate 2024 LIVE: Trump, Harris go on the offence with personal remarks
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will take on each other in their first and possibly only televised debate that can reshape their battle for the White House in November. The debate is more crucial for Harris - who has had limited time to prove her ability since Biden dropped out of the race in July.
US Presidential Debate 2024: As the highly-anticipated November elections in the United States approach, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will meet for the first time on Tuesday night (local time) in their first and perhaps the only televised debate, a clash that could prove crucial in their battle for the White House. Ahead of the debate, Trump and Harris are locked in a tight battle that could easily swing in either direction.
The two candidates are likely to put forth their diverging opinions on a multitude of key election issues - abortion, foreign policy, immigration, climate change and democracy. The encounter is particularly important for Harris, with opinion polls showing that more than a quarter of likely voters feel they do not yet know enough about her, in contrast to the well-known former president. It will be the first time the two candidates have met and follows weeks of personal attacks on Harris by Trump and his allies that have included racist and sexist insults.
Sep 11, 20247:49 AM (IST)
Harris defends Biden's policy in Afghanistan
Kamala Harris said she supported Biden's policy in Afghanistan during the chaotic withdrawal in 2021. She said America's taxpayers were not paying $300 million for the 'endless war'. She also accused Trump of bypassing the Afghan government and negotiating directly with the Taliban.
Sep 11, 20247:44 AM (IST)
'If Trump was President, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv': Harris
Kamala Harris said Trump would just give Ukraine up if he came to power and said under his presidency, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now. She also said US and NATO allies are glad he is not in the White House right now.
Sep 11, 20247:41 AM (IST)
'I want the Russia-Ukraine war to stop, want to save lives': Trump
Donald Trump said he wanted to stop the Russia-Ukraine War and said he shared good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said Biden had no idea how to talk to them and is going to lead them to World War III.
Sep 11, 20247:39 AM (IST)
Debate resumes
After a short break, Trump and Harris resume their debate.
Sep 11, 20247:38 AM (IST)
Debate pauses for a break
The fiery debate between Harris and Trump has paused for a short break.
Sep 11, 20247:38 AM (IST)
Harris attacks Trump for being 'weak', says world leaders laugh at Trump
Harris accused Trump of diving the nation from reality and said he is "weak on national security and foreign policy" and wants to be a dictator. She said dictators can manipulate him with flattery and favours. "I'm going to tell you that I have travelled the world as vice president, United States and world leaders are laughing at Donald Trump," she said.
Sep 11, 20247:36 AM (IST)
'She hates Israel, Arab population': Trump attacks Harris
Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of "hating Israel and the Arab population. He said Israel "would not exist within two years from now" if she was to be given power and the entire region "is going to get blown up". He also said Iran was broke under his presidency, now they are a rich nation.
Sep 11, 20247:32 AM (IST)
'I know Putin well, war would have never happened if I was President': Trump
Donald Trump said Russia would never had invaded Ukraine if he was the US President, saying 'he knew (Russian President Vladimir) Putin very well'.
Sep 11, 20247:30 AM (IST)
Discussion turns to Israel-Hamas War, Harris says Israel has 'right to defend' itself
Harris highlighted the October 7 attack led by Hamas on Israel, reiterating that Israel had a right to defend itself. However, she said how it does matters as far too many people have been killed. Harris urged an immediate ceasefire. She pledged to defend Israel from Iran but stressed a two-state solution for Palestine.
Sep 11, 20247:26 AM (IST)
Muted mics not stopping Harris and Trump from interrupting each other
In the leadup to the debate, Harris’ and Trump’s camps battled over whether the candidates’ mics should be muted when they weren’t speaking. However, both Trump and Harris could be heard speaking over each other at least a few times in the first half of the debate.
At one point, Trump told Harris, "Wait a minute, I'm talking now, if you don't mind, please, does that sound familiar?" in reference to Harris' 2020 debate against Mike Pence.
Sep 11, 20247:25 AM (IST)
Harris warns of 'bloodbath' if Trump did not get his way in election
Harris warned of a "bloodbath" if the election did not turn out the way Trump wanted. "So for everyone who remembers what January 6 was, I say, we don't have to go back. Let's not go back. We're not going back. It's time to turn the page," she added.
Sep 11, 20247:23 AM (IST)
Trump refuses to admit election loss to Biden in 2020
Trump said he received the most votes ever gotten by a US President in 2020 and refused to admit his election loss 'by a whisker' against Biden. "Our elections are bad... That's why they are asking (immigrants) to vote," he said.
Sep 11, 20247:23 AM (IST)
Harris raised Trump's legal problems, and Trump called them 'fake cases'
Trump criticised the Biden administration's record on crime. Harris responded by citing Trump's legal problems. Trump responded that he was politically persecuted and called the charges against him "fake cases."
Sep 11, 20247:21 AM (IST)
Harris accuses Trump of inciting 'violent mob' on US Capitol in 2021
Harris said, "I was at the Capitol. I was the vice president-elect. I was also a senator and on that day, the President of the United States incited a violent mob to attack our nation's capital, to desecrate our nation's capital." She also referred to his remarks of a "bloodbath" after losing the 2020 elections against Biden and inciting the mob.
Sep 11, 20247:18 AM (IST)
Trump questioned about 2021 US Capitol attack, calls Harris 'border czar'
Trump said he had nothing to do with the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, and said it was done by 'others'. He said Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the security. He said he advocated for peaceful and patriotic protest and shifted the discussion on immigration, calling Harris a 'border czar'.
Sep 11, 20247:15 AM (IST)
Trump calls Harris a "radical Left Liberal', claims she wants to take away guns
Donald Trump upped the ante against Harris in the presidential debate, calling her a "radical Left Liberal'. He claimed she would take away guns if she came to power and would allow 'illegal aliens'.
Sep 11, 20247:13 AM (IST)
Harris quizzed about changing policy positions
Harris was questioned about her changing positions on issues like fracking, healthcare and immigration. She said her values had not changed and highlighted her middle-class upbringing.
Sep 11, 20247:10 AM (IST)
Harris claims Trump will weaponise Justice Dept against political opponents
Kamala Harris claimed Trump would weaponise the US Justice Department if he came to power against his political opponents, especially since the Supreme Court said he would have some immunity. Trump retorted by saying that it is the Biden administration which has weaponised the department.
Sep 11, 20247:05 AM (IST)
'Venezuela on Steroids': Trump says Harris allowed criminals, drug dealers and terrorists in US
Trump repeated his attacks on Harris over immigration, claiming she has allowed "terrorists, drug dealers and criminals" into the country and destroying the "fabric" of the country. He also called the situation "Venezuela on Steroids".
Sep 11, 20247:03 AM (IST)
Trump claims immigrants are 'eating pets' in Ohio
Donald Trump made a bizarre comment that millions of immigrants are "eating pets" in Springfield, Ohio, prompting Kamala Harris to respond with laughter and say, "Talk about extreme." The moderator refuted Trump's claims that pets have not been harmed in Ohio.
Sep 11, 20246:59 AM (IST)
Debate turns to migration, Kamala Harris attacks Trump of 'killing' border security bill
Kamala Harris said the Biden administration came up with a border security bill, which she supported, which would have stemmed the flow of drugs like fentanyl and would have enforced punishments on transnational criminal organisations. She accused Trump of "killing the bill".
Sep 11, 20246:55 AM (IST)
Trump says he will not sign a national abortion ban
Donald Trump responded to Kamala Harris' accusations as an "absolute lie" and said he would not sign a national abortion ban. He also said he did not talk about this with his running mate JD Vance. He said the issue should be left upto the states.
Sep 11, 20246:53 AM (IST)
Trump should not be telling women what to do with their bodies: Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris said the government and Donald Trump should not be telling women what to do with their bodies. She also raised the dangers of women denied healthcare access during miscarriages and claimed Trump would sign a national abortion ban if he came to power.
Sep 11, 20246:50 AM (IST)
Trump’s mic is off but his interruptions are audible
His microphone was off, but Trump was still audible when he objected to Harris as she accused the former president for only being out for himself. “Donald Trump actually has no plan for you because he is more interested in defending himself than he is in looking out for you,” she said. Trump interjected, claiming many economists believe his plan “is a brilliant plan.”
Sep 11, 20246:49 AM (IST)
Debate turns to abortion, Trump attacks Harris' running mate
Trump accused the Biden administration of trying to bringing back the Roe vs Wade - the now-scrapped constitutional right to abortion. He attacked Harris' VP pick Tim Walz, claiming that he said abortion in the 9th month is "fine" as Harris grimaces on.
Sep 11, 20246:46 AM (IST)
Trump calls Harris a 'Marxist'
In another oft-repeated personal attack, Trump called Harris a "Marxist" and accused her and Biden again of destroying the American economy. "She's a Marxist, everybody knows she's a Marxist," he said.
Sep 11, 20246:45 AM (IST)
Harris accuses Trump of selling America out
Harris said Trump sold America out by allowing computer chips to be sold to China and thanking Xi Jinping.
Sep 11, 20246:44 AM (IST)
We will take hundreds of dollars from China: Trump
Slamming the Biden administration again for "destroying the economy ", Trump said China has been ripping off the US and recalled that he raised tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.
Sep 11, 20246:42 AM (IST)
Harris is copying Biden's plan: Trump
Donald Trump said Kamala Harris has no plan for the economy of her own but has blatantly copied President Joe Biden's plan.
Sep 11, 20246:41 AM (IST)
'Donald Trump has no plan for you': Harris
Harris said Trump is more interested in defending himself and noted that 16 Nobel laureates have criticised his economic plan.
Sep 11, 20246:40 AM (IST)
I have nothing to do with Project 2025: Donald Trump
Trump denied having to do anything with Project 2025 and pledged to cut taxes and build a good economy. " We did a phenomenal job with the COVID-19 pandemic... Nobody saw anything like it," he said. He also took credit for creating several jobs.
Sep 11, 20246:38 AM (IST)
Trump left us the worst economy since Great Depression: Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris said Trump left the Biden administration the worst economy since the Great Depression, the worst public health service and the worst attack on democracy.
Sep 11, 20246:37 AM (IST)
We have worst inflation in our history: Trump
Trump slammed Harris for probably 'the worst inflation in the country's history'. He also highlighted the immigration crisis that has led to a shortage of jobs and 'taking over the town'. "These are people that she and Biden led into our country, and they are destroying our country," he said.
Sep 11, 20246:35 AM (IST)
Kamala Harris talks about building 'opportunity economy'
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris talked about extending tax cuts for middle-class families. She said she was the only person who had a plan for America's economy. She said Trump only planned a tax cut for big businesses.
Sep 11, 20246:33 AM (IST)
Trump and Harris arrive on stage!
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have arrived on stage and shook hands before the debate.
Sep 11, 20246:31 AM (IST)
US presidential debate BEGINS!!
The much-anticipated debate in Philadelphia has begun.
Sep 11, 20246:30 AM (IST)
Moments away from the debate!!
We are just less than 10 seconds away from the debate.
Sep 11, 20246:28 AM (IST)
National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia 'looking its best' at the debate
Ahead of the Trump vs Harris debate, the National Constitution Center is looking its best, according to organisers. The arena is bathed in blue light. The candidates will face a giant screen with the countdown clock set at 2:00. The set is decorated with images of the constitutional text with a “We the People” above the lecterns.
Sep 11, 20246:26 AM (IST)
5 minutes left to go!
The highly anticipated debate between Trump and Harris will begin in five minutes.
Sep 11, 20246:25 AM (IST)
RFK urges supporters to back Donald Trump
Robert F Kennedy, who contested as an independent candidate, has since ended his presidential bid and backed Donald Trump. "No matter which state you're in, vote for Donald Trump," Kennedy urged in a video posted on X ahead of the debate.
Sep 11, 20246:18 AM (IST)
Trump is going to lie 'a lot': Harris campaign
Sep 11, 20246:18 AM (IST)
Who will accompany Donald Trump at the debate?
Former President Donald Trump will be joined by family members and key campaign advisers at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, a source told CNN. Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump, and several top advisers, including co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, will accompany him at the venue.
Sep 11, 20246:17 AM (IST)
Who will accompany Kamala Harris at the debate?
Kamala Harris will be joined by her husband, Doug Emhoff, sister Maya Harris and her husband, Tony West, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia tonight.
Sep 11, 20246:16 AM (IST)
Harris is cool, calm and ready for tonight: Biden
US President Joe Biden said he had a chance to chat with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of Tuesday night’s debate. He seems to think she’s ready for her one-on-one with Donald Trump. “She seemed calm, cool and collected,” Biden said in an exchange with reporters.
Sep 11, 20246:14 AM (IST)
What are the expectations from the debate?
Americans are slightly more likely to expect Harris to “win” the debate over Trump, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll (43% believe she will win, 37% expect he will win). About 2 in 10 either anticipate a tie or say neither will win.
Demonstrators are protesting the Israel-Hamas war in Philadelphia where the presidential debate is scheduled Tuesday evening. Scores of people lined the streets shouting: “Justice is our demand,” carrying banners and flags and holding signs that read: arms embargo now.
Sep 11, 20246:10 AM (IST)
Gaza, Ukraine will be key issues of debate
The US Presidential Debate is likely to focus mainly on the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as Harris' campaign has been in murky waters over her continued support to Israel against Hamas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has heavily relied on Western arms supplies, is also expected to tune in.
Sep 11, 20246:08 AM (IST)
What is expected of Donald Trump?
Trump has struggled to find a coherent and effective line of attack on Harris since she entered the race. He has accused her of being a radical leftist while also suggesting she bears responsibility for Biden’s more centrist policy agenda. He has roped in Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic lawmaker who has debated Harris in their 2020 presidential bid and is likely to try and pin issues that helped sink Biden’s popularity with voters on Harris, particularly on issues like inflation and border security.
Sep 11, 20246:07 AM (IST)
What is expected of Kamala Harris?
Harris will be entering the debate with momentum. After she closed out the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 22, her campaign announced she had raised more than $500 million since entering the race. She has surged in polls. Polling aggregator website FiveThirtyEight showed Harris up by 3.5 percentage points in national polls but much tighter races in some battleground states. She is likely to attack Trump on the abortion issue as she asserts her middle-class upbringing. Her candidacy, if successful, would no doubt mark a new chapter in US history.
Sep 11, 20246:05 AM (IST)
What are the rules of the debate?
The candidates' microphones will be muted when it is not their turn to speak. The Harris campaign agreed to this rule on Wednesday after weeks of back-and-forth with the Trump campaign, with Harris' team initially hoping for so-called "hot mics" throughout the debate and Trump's team pushing for muted mics.
Sep 11, 20246:05 AM (IST)
What channel is the debate on?
ABC News is carrying the debate live on its broadcast network as well as its streaming platform ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. Several networks have also agreed to carry the event live.
Sep 11, 20246:04 AM (IST)
What time is the debate?
The debate will start at 9 pm EDT on Tuesday (6:30 am Indian time) and is expected to last 90 minutes. It’s being moderated by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis.
Sep 11, 20246:03 AM (IST)
Trump, Harris making final preparations for debate
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have arrived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and are making their final preparations for their highly-anticipated debate.