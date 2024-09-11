US Presidential Debate 2024 LIVE: Trump, Harris go on the offence with personal remarks

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV US Presidential Debate 2024: Donald Trump takes on Kamala Harris

US Presidential Debate 2024: As the highly-anticipated November elections in the United States approach, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will meet for the first time on Tuesday night (local time) in their first and perhaps the only televised debate, a clash that could prove crucial in their battle for the White House. Ahead of the debate, Trump and Harris are locked in a tight battle that could easily swing in either direction.

The two candidates are likely to put forth their diverging opinions on a multitude of key election issues - abortion, foreign policy, immigration, climate change and democracy. The encounter is particularly important for Harris, with opinion polls showing that more than a quarter of likely voters feel they do not yet know enough about her, in contrast to the well-known former president. It will be the first time the two candidates have met and follows weeks of personal attacks on Harris by Trump and his allies that have included racist and sexist insults.