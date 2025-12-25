Tarique Rahman calls for unity as Hindu attacks rise, vows inclusive Bangladesh amid unrest in poll season Tarique Rahman's return to Dhaka after 17 years drew massive crowds as he called for unity and protection of all communities, especially minorities facing rising violence. His address comes at a tense time in Bangladesh's political scenario, with elections approaching and unrest continuing.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman made a dramatic return to Dhaka after 17 years and issued a strong call for peace and communal harmony. Addressing thousands of supporters on Thursday, Rahman emphasised that Bangladesh belongs to people of every faith at a time when the country has seen repeated attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, since the interim government took charge last year.

In his first public address after landing in Dhaka, Rahman urged citizens to rebuild the country together and ensure safety for all communities. "The time has come for all of us to build the country together. This country belongs to people of the hills and the plains, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. We want to build a safe Bangladesh, where every woman, man, and child can leave home and return safely," he told supporters as per news agency PTI. Rahman travelled straight from the airport to the July 36 Expressway, where massive crowds gathered to welcome him back. His message resonated deeply as Bangladesh continues to face communal tensions and mob attacks targeting Hindu minorities.

Attacks on Hindus spark concern

The Hindu population has been facing a spate of violent incidents after the removal of Sheikh Hasina's government in August last year. A recent mob lynching of a 25-year-old Hindu worker in Mymensingh city has intensified concerns. India has been expressing unease over repeated attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. On Monday, several minority groups in Dhaka took to the streets, protesting the interim government’s failure to stop these assaults.

BNP leader positions himself as key PM candidate

Rahman's appeal for unity comes at a time when Jamaat-e-Islami, once a coalition partner of the BNP, has emerged as its main rival following the interim government's ban on the Awami League. He said, "Whatever political party we belong to, whatever religion we believe in, whether we are non-partisan individuals -- all must join hands to maintain law and order." The 60-year-old BNP leader has now become one of the strongest contenders for the prime ministership in the upcoming elections.

Political unrest continues after killing of youth leader

Bangladesh is witnessing a fresh wave of unrest after the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in last year's protests that toppled the Hasina government. Rahman invoked Martin Luther King Jr's iconic words, saying, "I have a plan for the people of my country and for my country." He added that his plan was aimed at development and transformation and sought nationwide support to implement it. "If you stand beside us, God willing, we will be able to implement my plan," he said.

Rahman recalls historic struggles for democracy

Invoking the 1971 Liberation War, Rahman said, "Our loving motherland was achieved through the blood of lakhs of martyrs." He also referred to the 1975 Sepoy-People's Revolution, the 1990 anti-autocracy movement, and the mass uprising of August 5, 2024, which he described as battles to protect freedom and sovereignty. He highlighted that the people now want to reclaim their democratic rights and freedom of speech.

Rahman visits ailing mother Khaleda Zia

After his address, Rahman visited his ailing mother and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Zia, who has served as Bangladesh's Prime Minister three times, is currently in the ICU undergoing treatment.

