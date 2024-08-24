Taliban codify strict morality laws: Women ordered to cover faces, men required to grow beards

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Afghan women fry traditional cookies inside a bakery in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Taliban have officially codified a set of strict morality laws in Afghanistan, mandating women to cover their faces and men to grow beards. These rules, based on a 2022 decree by the Taliban's supreme leader, have now been published as law and will be enforced by the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Propagation of Virtue. The move has sparked criticism from rights groups and the international community.

Taliban enforce new morality laws

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has formally enacted a 35-article morality law, mandating women to cover their faces and men to grow beards. The law, now officially published by the Justice Ministry, stems from a 2022 decree by Supreme Spiritual Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and will be enforced by the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Propagation of Virtue.

Scope of the new rules

The new regulations extend beyond dress codes, including bans on music in cars and prohibitions against transporting women without a male guardian. Media outlets are also required to adhere to sharia law, banning the publication of images depicting living beings. Violations of these laws can result in penalties ranging from warnings to detentions and property confiscation.

Criticism and international reaction

Rights groups and international observers have condemned these laws as a further erosion of women's rights and personal freedoms in Afghanistan. Heather Barr of Human Rights Watch expressed concern over the formalisation of these rules, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on personal freedoms since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

Enforcement and impact

The Taliban's morality ministry has already detained over 13,000 people in the past year for various offenses, although the exact nature of these offenses remains unclear. The new codification of morality laws is seen as a continuation and formalization of the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law, with significant implications for the daily lives of Afghan citizens.

