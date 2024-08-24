Germany mass stabbing: Three killed, four seriously injured in knife attack at festival in Solingen

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Germany: Police members and forensic experts work following an incident in which several individuals were killed on Friday night when a man randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife at a city festival, in Solingen.

A stabbing attack at a festival in Solingen, western Germany, left three people dead and four others seriously injured on Friday night. The attack took place during a celebration marking the city's 650th anniversary. The perpetrator, who remains unidentified, is still at large. Solingen’s Mayor Tim-Oliver Kurzbach expressed deep sorrow over the incident. Authorities are investigating the motive, with the state’s interior minister calling it a targeted attack on human life.

Festival tragedy in Solingen

On Friday night, a violent stabbing attack during a festival in Solingen, western Germany, resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left four others with serious injuries. The attack occurred around 10 p.m. at the Fronhof market square, where festivities were being held to commemorate the city’s 650th anniversary. The assailant, who has not yet been identified, remains at large.

Local authorities respond

Solingen Mayor Tim-Oliver Kurzbach expressed his deep grief in a statement, saying, "It tears my heart apart that there was an attack on our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we have lost." The state’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, visited the scene and confirmed that the attack was targeted, although the motive remains unclear.

Context and background

Stabbings and other violent crimes are relatively uncommon in Germany, but the country has seen a rise in such incidents in recent years. The German government has been working to tighten regulations on the types of knives that can be carried in public spaces. This incident follows other recent attacks, including the fatal stabbing of a police officer in Mannheim in June and a stabbing on a train in 2021. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the Solingen attack.

