Taiwan's President slams China for military drills, says Beijing not showing 'responsible behaviour'

China military drills: Days after the Chinese army conducted yet another military drills around Taiwan, the island nation's President Tsai Ing-wen denounced the development, accusing China of not demonstrating the "responsible behaviour of a major Asian nation." Her remarks came after China's three-day, large-scale drills ended on Monday (April 10). According to reports, the drills were in retaliation to Tsai's meeting with United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week.

“As the president, I represent our country in the world, whether it's a visit to allied countries or stopping through in the US and interacting with our international friends, and not only has this been going on for years, it's the Taiwanese people's shared expectation,” Tsai said in a statement.

'China creating instability in the Taiwan Strait'

“But China used this as a pretext to start military drills, creating instability in the Taiwan Strait and region. This is not the attitude of a responsible major nation in this region," She added, as per the Associated Press (AP).

According to reports, the exercises this time have focused more on air strength, with Taiwan reporting more than 200 flights by Chinese warplanes. On Monday alone, Taiwan's defence ministry tracked 91 flights by Chinese warplanes

China bolsters its military presence in Taiwan

In recent years, China has been increasing its military presence in the Taiwan Strait, with warplanes being sent on a near-daily basis and military drills being conducted in the waters and skies near Taiwan. In August 2022, after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, China conducted missile strikes on targets in the seas around Taiwan and sent warships and warplanes over the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

It is pertinent to mention here that Taiwan and China split in 1949 at the end of a civil war and have no official relations, although they are linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment. China does not recognise Taiwan's government institutions, has cut off almost all communication with Tsai's government since shortly after her initial 2016 election and has blocked Taiwan's participation in most international organizations, beginning with the United Nations.

