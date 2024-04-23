Taiwan hit by more than 80 earthquakes in less than 24 hours, several buildings damaged I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Taiwan earthquake

More than 80 earthquakes, the strongest of 6.3 magnitude, struck Taiwan's east coast starting Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday and some caused shaking of buildings in the capital Taipei, the island's weather administration said. Largely rural and sparsely populated Hualien was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on April 3 that killed at least 14 people, and there have been more than 1,000 aftershocks since.

Buildings across large parts of northern, eastern and western Taiwan, including in the capital, Taipei, swayed throughout the night, with the largest quake measuring a 6.3 magnitude. All were very shallow. Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said the spate of earthquakes starting Monday afternoon - which it put at about 180 - were aftershocks from the large April 3 quake.

MOMENT: Quakes hit Taiwan 's Hualien at night

The Hualien fire department said two buildings, already uninhabited after being damaged on April 3, suffered further damage and were leaning.

There were no reports of casualties.

The world's largest contact chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, whose factories are on the island's western coast, said some staff at a small number of factories were evacuated, but facility and safety systems were functioning normally and all personnel were safe.

"Currently, we do not expect any impact on operations," it said in an email.

Investors brushed off concerns about the quake, with TSMC's Taipei-listed shares up 1.75% on Tuesday morning.

In mountainous Hualien County, some road closings following rockfalls were reported, and the government suspended work and school for the day.

In 1999, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Taiwan killed 2,400 people.