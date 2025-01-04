China intensifying disinformation campaigns, spreading propaganda through 'inauthentic accounts': Taiwan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taiwanese President

The Taiwanese government has accused China of intensifying its disinformation campaigns to undermine Taiwan's confidence in the self-governing democracy and its close ties with Washington.

According to the National Security Bureau, the number of pieces of false or biased information distributed by China increased 60% last year, amounting to 2.16 million from 1.33 million in 2023.

A brief report issued on Friday mentioned that China is using Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter as well as TikTok, which especially targets young people, to spread disinformation. The report referred to "pieces of controversial information,” but did not elaborate on the term.

China using social media to spread disinformation

The report further states that China created “inauthentic accounts” to distribute its propaganda on YouTube, used technology such as AI to create fake videos, and flooded comment sections with pro-China statements.

China has been using global social media platforms to spread both official messages and misinformation even while banning them inside the country.

Beijing already has considerable influence with Taiwanese newspapers and other traditional media through their owners' business interests in mainland China.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping renewing a declaration in his New Year's address that unification with Taiwan was inevitable and could not be blocked by outside forces, a likely reference to the US, Taiwan's most important ally.

China regularly sends warplanes, ships and balloons into areas controlled by Taiwan and holds military drills to simulate a blockade or invasion of the island. Beijing has also been building up its navy and missile forces to hit key targets and fend off American military support.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te said in his own New Year's address that the island would continue to strengthen its defenses in the face of escalating Chinese threats. Taiwan, he said, was a crucial part of the global “line of defense of democracy” against authoritarian states such as China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

