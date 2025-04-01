Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid committee to bear whitewashing costs, SC refuses to interfere The renovation work at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid was conducted under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), following a directive from the Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea challenging Allahabad High Court's order that directed Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid committee to bear to cost of whitewashing. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) carried out the whitewashing work for the exterior of the Shahi Jama Masjid and the mosque committee was asked to reimburse expenses for such work. The matter was taken to the Allahabad HC and court ruled in favor of ASI.

Now, the Supreme Court has also dismissed the plea that claims error in law by permitting ASI to recover expenditure incurred from mosque committee.

The whitewashing of the Shahi Jama Masjid was directed amid a legal dispute over the mosque's history, following a petition claiming that the mosque was built over an ancient Hindu temple. Major riots erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on November 24 last year after court ordered the ASI survery of the mosque. Riots erupted during protests against the court's order. The violence led to four deaths and injuries to several people including police personnel.

On March 12, the Allahabad High Court directed the ASI to complete the whitewashing of the mosque's outer walls within a week, while also reviewing objections raised by the Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee regarding the ASI's survey report.

While hearing objections raised by the Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee against the ASI survey report, the Allahabad High Court had on March 12 directed the ASI to undertake and complete the whitewashing of the mosque's outer wall within a week. The mosque committee had also sought permission for whitewashing, additional lighting and installation of decorative lights outside the disputed structure.

Following the court's order, ASI teams conducted measurements and assessments on March 13, leading to the ongoing restoration work and the work was concluded a few days ago.