China sanctions US companies over military sales, aid to Taiwan, will it impact Washington?

In response to the US's announcement of military sales to Taiwan, China on Friday placed sanctions on seven American companies. Recently, the US government approved an annual defence spending bill, which the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said “includes multiple negative sections on China.” China has lodged continuous protests over the US's decision of military assistance and aid to Taiwan and has sanctioned the involved companies. Moreover, sanctions might not have an impact on US companies as American defence companies don't sell arms or other military goods to China. Notably, the United States is Taiwan's largest weapon supplier.

List of sanctioned companies

According to the foreign minstry, the companies sanctioned include, Insitu Inc, Hudson Technologies Co., Saronic Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Canada, Raytheon Australia, Aerkomm Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.

It said that “relevant senior executives” of the companies are also sanctioned, without naming any. Any assets they have in China will be frozen, and organisations and individuals in China are prohibited from engaging in any activity with them, it said.

US approves military sales for Taiwan

US President Joe Biden last week authorised up to USD 571 million in Defence Department material and services and military education and training for Taiwan. Separately, the Defence Department announced that USD 295 million in military sales had been approved.

The US defence bill boosts military spending to USD 895 billion and directs resources toward a more confrontational approach to China. It establishes a fund that could be used to send military resources to Taiwan in much the same way that the US has backed Ukraine.

It also expands a ban on US military purchases of Chinese products ranging from drone technology to garlic for military commissaries.

Zhang Xiaogang, a Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson, said earlier this week that the US is hyping up the “so-called” threat from China to justify increased military spending.

“US military spending has topped the world and keeps increasing every year,” he said at a press conference."This fully exposes the belligerent nature of the US and its obsession with hegemony and expansion," he added.

Taiwan's government said earlier this month that China had sent dozens of ships into nearby seas to practice a blockade of the island, a move that Taiwan said undermined peace and stability and disrupted international shipping and trade. China has not confirmed or commented on the reported military activity.

