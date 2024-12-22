China warns US after Biden approves military sales to Taiwan: 'It's playing with fire'

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) China claims Taiwan as its own territory.

In what can be termed a strong protest, China on Sunday warned the United States for its latest announcements of military sales and assistance to Taiwan, warning Washington that it is "playing with fire". Earlier on Saturday, US President Joe Biden authorised the provision of up to USD 571 million in Defense Department material and services and in military education and training for Taiwan. Additionally, on Friday, the Defence Department announced that USD 295 million in military sales had been approved for the country.

In response to the US' latest announcements, China's Foreign Ministry urged the US to stop arming Taiwan and stop what it called “dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Notably, Taiwan, which is a democratic island of 23 million people, is claimed by the Chinese government as its territory, and says that it must come under Beijing's control.

Significance of US' assistance to Taiwan

US military sales and assistance aim to help Taiwan defend itself and deter China from launching an attack. The USD 571 million in military assistance comes on top of Biden's authorisation of USD 567 million for the same purposes in late September. The military sales include USD 265 million for about 300 tactical radio systems and USD 30 million for 16 gun mounts.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry welcomed the approval of the two sales, saying in a social media post on X that it reaffirmed the US government's “commitment to our defence.

China's continous threats to Taiwan

Earlier in October this year, the Chinese military conducted large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands. It further warned the "separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces" as it deployed an aircraft carrier along with warplanes. In a statement, China's Defence Ministry said the drills were being held in response to the Taiwan president's refusal to concede to Beijing's demands that self-ruled Taiwan needs to acknowledge itself as a part of the People's Republic of China.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | 'Taiwan is integral part of China's territory': President Xi Jinping calls for unification on National Day