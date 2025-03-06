Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 accused, approaches US Court to halt extradition to India, says 'I will be tortured' Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana has claimed that he will be tortured in India as he approached the US Supreme Court to halt his extradition.

Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana has approached the US Supreme Court seeking an emergency stay on his extradition to India. In his application, Rana says that he would not survive long enough to be tried in India due to various reasons. Rana further stated, "If a stay is not entered, there will be no review at all, the US courts will lose jurisdiction, and the petitioner will soon be dead."

Rana, who is a known associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the November 26 attacks in Mumbai, claimed that if extradited to India, the likelihood is very high that he will be subjected to torture as he is a Muslim of Pakistani origin.

The accused in the 26/11 terror attacks goes on to claim that since he belongs to the Muslim religion, his Pakistani origin, and his status as a former member of the Pakistani Army, he is even more likely to be tortured than otherwise would be the case, and that torture is very likely to kill him in short order.

He has also highlighted his deteriorating health as he reportedly suffers from a 3.5 cm abdominal aortic aneurysm at immediate risk of rupture, Parkinson's disease with cognitive decline, and a mass suggestive of bladder cancer. Rana stressed that he cannot be sent into a "hornet's nest" where he would be "targeted due to national, religious, and cultural animosity."

Recently, the US Supreme Court rejected a review petition filed by Tahawwur Rana. Following the Supreme Court's decision, US President Donald Trump announced that his administration had approved Rana's extradition, referring to him as "very evil.

(With inputs from ANI)