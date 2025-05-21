Four children killed, 38 injured after suicide car bomb hits school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan A local deputy commissioner, Yasir Iqbal, said the attack took place in the district of Khuzdar as the bus was transporting children to a military-run school in the city.

Quetta:

At least four children were killed and 38 others were injured after a suicide car bomber struck a school bus in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing officials. Yasir Iqbal, a local deputy commissioner, said that the attack took place in Balochistan province's Khuzdar district when the bus was taking children to the school.

Officials said they fear that the death toll may rise further as several children are listed in critical condition.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion is likely to fall on ethnic Baloch separatist groups, who have a history of targeting both security forces and civilians in the region.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident in the strongest terms, expressing profound grief over the death of the children. He labeled the attackers as "beasts" undeserving of any mercy and described the assault as an act of "sheer barbarism" for deliberately targeting innocent lives.

(With AP inputs)

