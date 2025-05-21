Jyoti Malhotra's diary reveals her 'love' for Pakistan: Know what she wrote after Pak trip Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan and is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency, the Intelligence Bureau and military intelligence officials.

New Delhi:

The Haryana Police have recovered the personal diary of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan and is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency, the Intelligence Bureau, and military intelligence officials. The two pages of her diary have emerged, which give a glimpse of her experiences and journeys in Pakistan.

Jyoti, known for her 'Travel with JO' channel, was arrested from the New Aggarsain Extension in Haryana's Hisar on May 16 and and booked under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the BNS. She was among 12 people who were arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the past two weeks on charges of espionage, with investigators pointing at an alleged Pakistan-linked spy network operating in north India.

Jyoti Malhotra's 'love' for Pakistan

Jyoti Malhotra's diary offers a revealing glimpse into her love for Pakistan, expressed in her own words after returning from a visit to the country. She documented her thoughts and experiences in an old diary that featured a 2012 calendar. In its pages, the YouTuber detailed the information she collected during her trip, along with personal experiences she had from going on the trip to returning.

"Today, I have returned to my country, India, after a 10-day trip from Pakistan. During this time, I received a lot of love from the people of Pakistan. Our subscribers and friends also came to meet us. The two days we got to visit Lahore were not enough," read the undated entry from Jyoti's diary.

"I don't know how long the distances of the borders will remain, but let the grievances in the hearts vanish. We all belong to the same land, the same soil. If there is something that has not been shared in the video, then you can ask in the comments without hesitation."

Describing Pakistan as "crazy and colourful," Jyoti Malhotra wrote that her experience in the country was beyond words. In one of the entries in her diary, she made an emotional appeal to Pakistani authorities, urging them to "protect the temples there and allow Indians to reunite with family members separated during the Partition of 1947."

"It is requested that the Pakistan government should open more Gurudwaras and temples for Indians and make it easier for Hindus to visit there. Protect the temples there and let them meet their families who were separated in 1947. Whatever you say about Pakistan is less. Crazy and colourful."

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Jyoti Malhotra's dairy page

Jyoti Malhotra was in touch with a Pakistani official

Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said that Pakistani intelligence operatives were developing Jyoti as an "asset".

Sawan said that she was allegedly in touch with a Pakistani official posted in the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi during the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

He further said while Jyoti did not have direct access to any information related to the military operations, she was directly in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs).

She went to Kashmir before the Pahalgam attack and visited Pakistan before that, and police are trying to establish the "links" between these visits.

Jyoti, whose YouTube channel at present has 3.87 lakh subscribers, came in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish at the Pakistan High Commission in 2023, when she went there seeking a visa to visit the neighbouring country. On May 13, India expelled Ehsan for allegedly indulging in espionage.

